If you've ever been on a blind date, the cast of Dating Around's experiences will be painfully relatable. The show follows six singles as they look for love — or maybe just a second date — in New York City. It's not all fireworks and rose petals: there are plenty of dates cut short, arguments and disagreements broken out, and even some tears, but all of it feels pretty authentic.

It's a totally different format than a traditional dating show. There's no narrator or host, no talking to the cameras, and, seemingly, not much editing. Dating Around doesn't foster a competitive environment, even though the premise encourages the cast to choose only one person to reconnect with later on. It's an interesting, fresh take on the genre — one that allows viewers to be a fly on the wall for what, for all intents and purposes, seems like real, genuine dates.

But aside from its bracing realism, the series differs from other dating shows in another key way: it's noticeably diverse. Everyone on the show ranges in age, ethnicity, and sexual orientation, which makes it feel a lot more like the world we actually live in. Before diving in for yourself, get to know the cast below.

Luke

Luke is the first bachelor we meet. His friends say he might look like a bit of a ladies' man, but in reality he's a typical "Southern gentleman" type, and is caring and sweet at his core.

Gurki

Netflix

Gurki is a confident divorcée who wants a man who's got a bit of maturity to him. She has a lot of experience with different kinds of relationships — her parents were even an arranged marriage and are still together today — and is eager to go deep with a worthy partner.

Lex

Lex's friend describes him as the "Asian James Dean" because of his rock & roll style, complete with tattoos and earrings. He's a single gay man hoping to meet someone who meshes well with his creative lifestyle — he works as a theater production designer.

Leonard

Leonard was married for decades before his wife died, and now this adorable man is searching for a late-life companion. He used to be a lawyer, works as a private investigator now, and is ready to embark on a new chapter.

Sarah

Sarah is a woman who knows exactly what she wants, especially after spending time with men she says she gave kindness they didn't always deserve. She works as a recruiter for data scientists, and isn't afraid to speak her mind.

Mila

Mila is an uber chic Valentino employee searching for another woman to go all-in on a relationship with — her friends say she doesn't do a ton of casual dating, and is a bit of a serial monogamist. She's looking for someone to have a family with someday.

These are the first six people Dating Around is starting out with, but that's all it takes to get you hooked. It's a fascinating look behind the curtain, and here's hoping they explore blind dates with even more people soon.