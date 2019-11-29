The Deepest Discounts On Black Friday Are Over 50% Off & Selling Out Fast

If you've been holding out for a really good deal on a top product, Black Friday is the time to pounce. Countless retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Sephora, Target, and Walmart are offering some of the deepest discounts out there on big ticket items, cult favorite products, and more — and Black Friday sales don't last forever so you'd better act fast! Tech, beauty, home, and fashion items are all up for grabs in 2019, and you might want to grab that Instant Pot or Apple product before it sells out. After all, Black Friday only happens once a year!

54% Off A Contigo Stainless Steel Water Bottle Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle $22.99 $10.69 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep cold beverages ice cold for up to 28 hours with this insulated stainless steel water bottle. It even has a carrying handle for easy transport, as well as a leak-proof, auto-seal lid to prevent messes. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers gave this best-selling bottle a perfect five-star rating.

57% Off This Shark Handheld Vacuum Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum $139.99 $59.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Shark handheld vacuum is lightweight but powerful, with strong suction and a brushless motor design. The tapered nozzle makes it easier to reach nooks and crannies, and it comes with a duster crevice tool and multi-surface tool for seamless use.

57% Off The Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee And Espresso Maker Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Ink Black $232.95 $99.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Get this state-of-the-art coffee maker by Nespresso x Breville for just $100 today only. It can make five different sizes of coffee with just the press of a button, and as a bonus, it comes with 30 of Nespresso's best-selling coffee capsules to get started with.

50% Off This American Tourister 3-Piece Luggage Set American Tourister Arrow Expandable Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set $199.99 $99.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in three sleek colors, this luggage set includes all the suitcases you'd need for any type of trip. For under $100, you get a carry-on, a medium-sized suitcase, and a large suitcase for longer vacations. Each piece has all the right features, too, like TSA locks, spinner wheels, and expansion technology — plus, this deal also comes with a 10-year warranty!

50% Off This Samsonite 2-Piece Luggage Set Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set $279.99 $139.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality Samsonite luggage set includes both a carry-on and a larger suitcase, both of which have smooth-gliding spinner wheels, TSA locks, and a 10-year limited warranty. The suitcases also come with expansion and compression technology, allowing you to pack more when you need to.

30% Off The Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) $49.99 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Nab the Echo Dot smart speaker for under $40. The device lets you play music, ask questions, or make a call by simply using your voice. The Dot can connect to other smart home gadgets like plugs and doorbells, allowing you to control lighting, see who's at the door, and so much more. Choose from four colors, including plum and heather gray.

54% Off The 8-Quart Instant Pot Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker $140 $64.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The cult-favorite Instant Pot can be used in all sorts of ways. Use it as a pressure cooker to make great food fast, or try out its slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, or even yogurt maker capabilities. To make it even easier, the digital display comes pre-programmed to create everything from porridge to chili.