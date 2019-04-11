According to internal agency documents obtained by CNN, the Defense Department has spent at lot at Trump properties. Between the beginning of Trump's presidency and November 2018, it spent over $300,000 when you add it all up. Per the news network, these payments ranged at a number of locations, and under a number of expense categories. What's more, the news network reports that some of these expenses directly overlapped with POTUS' travel to those same locations.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said,

The Trump Organization does not profit whatsoever from any government officials staying at our properties. The rates we charge for government personnel are on an 'at cost' basis. There is no profit made by the Trump Organization.

Bustle has reached out to the Pentagon and the White House for comment. Per CNN, these transactions have taken place at some of the following Trump-branded properties, including but not limited to: the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster; the Trump International Hotel in D.C.; the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami; the Trump International Hotel in New York City; and a Trump property in Ireland.

Additionally, there was at least one situation where Defense Department personnel were spending at the Trump property in Bedminster while POTUS was there, himself.

