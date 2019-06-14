The 2020 presidential primary has finally kicked into high gear with a crowded roster of Democratic candidates rolling out comprehensive policy platforms and campaigning in early voting states. Now, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has officially announced the first Democratic debate lineup. With 20 Democratic candidates set to square off in a verbal tussle unlike any we've seen before, the first primary debate of the 2020 election promises to take the race to another level.

Due to the high number of candidates, the Democratic Party's first presidential debate — hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo — will take place over the span of two nights. According to the DNC, 10 candidates will discuss a number of issues with each other on the first night while another 10 take the stage the following night. Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and José Díaz-Balart are scheduled to moderate the two-night debate, according to an announcement from NBC.

Earlier in the week, the DNC announced that 20 candidates had qualified for participation in the debate after meeting at least one of two thresholds. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, and Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam, however, were not announced as qualifying participants.

Wednesday Night

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Rep. John Delaney

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro

Rep. Tim Ryan

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Gov. Jay Inslee

Thursday Night

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Michael Bennet

Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Andrew Yang

Gov. John Hickenlooper

Of course, not everyone is happy about the lineup for the first Democratic debate of the race — specifically, those who didn't make it. In an interview on NBC's Meet the Press Daily, Bullock said he was "disappointed" with the DNC's threshold requirements. "I certainly knew getting in at the time I did would give me fewer opportunities to be on shows with you and others, but I had a job to do," Bullock said of having announced his candidacy in mid-May, well after a number of other hopefuls entered the race.

Politico reported earlier this month that to qualify for June's primary debate, candidates had to have met at least one of two thresholds established by the DNC: Secure 1 percent of support in three DNC-approved polls, or have received donations from at least 65,000 people, 200 of whom are located in 20 different states. The deadline to qualify was June 12, according to USA Today.

Qualifying candidates were then randomly divided by the DNC into two groups. The first debate of the 2020 election cycle will take place in Miami, Florida on June 26 and 27.