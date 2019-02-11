Jolene might try to steal your man, but Dolly Parton just stole the Grammys. The Dolly Parton tribute at the 2019 Grammys was a love fest for the country music icon featuring Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Even Twitter couldn't get enough of this medley of Dolly hits that proved she's still got it at 73.

The performance started with Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry singing Parton's "Here You Come Again" before the icon walked in there looking like the superstar she is. Don't be fooled, Parton was the star of this medley, which included a duet with Cyrus on "Jolene" and a beautiful cover of “After The Gold Rush” with Cyrus and Morris, who filled in with Parton's original musical partners Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. And let's not forget that epic closing number of "9 to 5," which showed why everyone should bow down to this country queen.

And don't worry, her Grammy partners also knew this. Perry seemingly let Parton know she wasn't worthy when they were performing together and Cyrus paid tribute on Twitter after the performance. "I will always LOVE YOU @dollyparton," she wrote. "Your beauty is beyond compare!" And on the red carpet Morris admitted it was hard for her to keep herself in check when she met Parton at rehearsal. “I met her, and I was trying to not quote Steel Magnolias at her obnoxiously,” Morris told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, shouting out Parton’s classic 1989 film.

Vulture on YouTube

Fans also couldn't control themselves after watching Parton slay this performance. Writer Bonnie Stiernberg tweeted, "I love that Dolly Parton shows up to her own tribute and just smokes everyone."

Zach Stafford, the editor-in-chief of The Advocate, totally agreed. "Dolly Parton carrying her own tribute is the 2019 energy I want," Stafford tweeted.

Let's also not overlook the fact that BTS was also pretty excited about "Jolene." For one Twitter user @janeeTMB their bopping reminded them of a memorable Jay-Z meme that may become a meme of its own. "The way the KPop group was vibing off 'Jolene' though!" they wrote.

