On Wednesday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee released new inside accounts and transcripts from the June 2016 meeting between between top Trump aides and Russian emissaries. At the meeting, which took place in Donald Trump Jr.'s offices, Russian officials infamously promised political "dirt" on Hillary Clinton prior to the 2016 election. Upon the release of Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia transcript, which contains his full testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee, Trump Jr. said he "appreciated the opportunity" to have the public review his account of what happened that day.

According to the Associated Press, Trump Jr. told the committee during his testimony that he couldn't remember whether or not he had discussed the Russia probe with his father. CNN reported that the release of Trump Jr.'s transcript — alongside more than 2,000 pages of other Senate interviews — provides the most comprehensive look thus far of the controversial meeting, which lasted roughly 20 minutes. You can read the full Trump Jr. transcript on the Senate Judiciary Committee's website.

The president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was also present at the meeting, as was then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. According to Bloomberg, the meeting was arranged by music publicist Rob Goldstone between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, on the premise that Trump Jr. would walk away with some damaging information about the Clinton campaign. However, Trump Jr. has since said that nothing came of that meeting — a claim on which the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned him in detail during his testimony.

The transcript of Trump Jr.'s testimony also indicates that the committee asked him if he was aware of possible ties between Trump campaign figures and Russia. They specifically asked Trump Jr. about Manafort, Carter Page, Sergei Millian, Boris Epshteyn, Konstantin Kilimnik, George Papadopoulos, and others who have come under scrutiny during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Trump Jr. admitted to knowing a few of these men — namely Manafort and Papadopoulos — but denied having ever met the others.

