When Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, and Jamie Dornan star in a movie together, things are bound to get hot and heavy. The first trailer for Endings, Beginnings dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 19. And it puts Woodley, Stan, and Dornan involved in a heated and emotional love triangle that will have you sweating.

The film, which hits theaters on May 1, follows Woodley's Daphne for an entire year as she tries to find herself following a breakup. During that year, she meets Dornan's Jack and Stan's Frank, and her chemistry with both is undeniable. Per the film description, Daphne "will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places." It's unclear what those surprising places are, but, as the trailer shows, one such surprise might be when Daphne finds herself getting physical with Frank, even though she's romantically involved with Jack.

Endings, Beginnings might feature a steamy love triangle, but the movie isn't really about Daphne choosing between two men. Speaking to Bustle at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019, Woodley insisted that it's so much more than that. "It’s a quest for her to understand her identity and the decisions she makes."

Samuel Goldwyn Films on YouTube

By living this experience, Woodley said, Daphne comes into her own. She added, "But if we can find compassion for ourselves through that process, that’s where true self-love and self-joy and self-reverence can come into play, and Daphne’s on that journey." Director and co-writer Drake Doremus echoed Woodley's interpretation of the film on Instagram. "Exploring the inners of what it means to love yourself before you can give or receive it," Doremus shared with the trailer on Wednesday. "What a journey indeed!"

Any journey with Woodley, Dornan, and Stan definitely sounds like a journey worth going on.