There's more to fall makeup than just scarlet lipstick hues, pumpkin-colored eyeshadows, and matte everything. In fact, Bustle Digital Group's beauty editors are not particularly excited about any of those fall beauty trends (myself included). I'm not saying that we don't appreciate a sexy smoky eye or a beautiful brick red liquid lip — we'll always love those classic looks. But there are far more compelling fall 2018 beauty trends that we are looking forward to recreating this season.

Fall 2018's beauty trends are a little more unexpected than usual. While matte finishes normally reign supreme in the colder months, our editors are going glossy and dewy for their eyes and their skin. Instead of velvety, pigmented lips, you will find some of us rocking sheer, subtle pouts. And if you typically pack away your colorful shadows and bright blushes at summer's end, it's time to bring them back out — shining bright (a la Rihanna in Fenty Beauty) is definitely on the top of our beauty priority list this November.

If you are looking for some inspiration to spruce up your beauty routine, take a look at Bustle Digital Group beauty editors' favorite fall beauty trends and the products you can achieve them with.

Dewy, Hydrated Skin Touche Éclat All-In-One Glow Tinted Moisturizer (12 shades) $48 YSL Beauty Dewy skin is no longer reserved for summer — it is also very much "in" for fall. If you're looking for face makeup that's equal parts skin care and foundation, consider YSL's Touche Éclat All-In-One Glow Tinted Moisturizer (available in 12 shades; click here to see the range). It's made with water, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, so it'll hydrate your skin (a must in the dry, cold fall climate) while also giving you an even glow all over your face.

Glossy Eyelids Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss $20 Flesh Beauty Buy Now The Zoe Report Beauty Editor Khalea Underwood has always been a believer in "the lower maintenance, the better" when it comes to her look. In fact, she was a "no-makeup makeup girl" long before fashion month designers even thought about calling it a trend, she tells me. "After SZA told a fan that she uses lip gloss on her lids for a natural sheen, I, of course, used lip gloss on mine — but wasn't a fan of how sticky it felt. Flesh's Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss gives me a natural (but noticeable) shimmer that's so easy to achieve," she explains. SZA and Khalea approved? Can't wait to get my hands on this.

Orange Blush Onomie Boosting Lip + Cheek $30 Onomie Buy Now If there's one product you'll find in Olivia Muenter's makeup bag, it's Onomie's Lip and Cheek stick in Rani. The Fashion and Beauty Editor at Bustle says she really loves a nude, orange-y blush for fall, "especially if it's a cream blush that also doubles as a lip tint" like Onomie's. "Onomie has been my go-to blush for a few months now, and I love how dewy and glow-y it makes my skin look. The orange shade is particularly gorg!" she says.

Colorful Eyeshadows Huda Beauty Rose Gold Palette Remastered $65 Huda Beauty Buy Now Bustle Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor Katie Dupere almost always wears a neutral, matte eye with tan and brown shadows (for a "barely there" look). But when fall comes around, she reaches for a variety of different colors. "Fall is the perfect time to bust out a cranberry or soft pink eye, and I can never resist the temptation to go bolder than I usually do," Dupere shares. "My go-to palette to create an autumnal eye is Huda Beauty’s Rose Gold Palette, which is a worthy investment. The pigment and formula is superb, and the mix of bold colors and wearable neutrals is so perfect. It is one of my all-time favorite palettes and it’s perfect for the end of the year."