The First Date You'll Go On Post-Quarantine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Remember back before quarantine, when you and your partner would take forever to plan a date night? It always felt impossible to choose a destination — should you get drinks, go out to dinner, or just stay in and watch a movie? Well, now that you're faced with your first date post-quarantine, chances are it'll feel even more confusing. But that's where your zodiac sign can swoop in to help.

As the world reopens, expect to feel extra overwhelmed by all the possibilities. You and your partner have, after all, just spent months at home doing the same thing day in and day out. But isn't that even more of a reason to land on the perfect post-quarantine date night? To make it fair, you could even pick and choose a few things from this list, so it fits your zodiac sign, as well as your partner's.

Of course, not everything is 100% back to normal simply because quarantine is ending, and the kinds of dates you can go on will be largely dependent on where you live. Your local bar might not be open, for instance, or your favorite movie theater. But there's still going to be plenty to do as you venture out post-quarantine. Here, the one date idea that will appeal to you most, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Ride Bikes As an Aries, you've really struggled with feeling limited the past few months, in terms of where you can go. So the first thing you'll want to do post-quarantine is get moving. The perfect answer to this is a (socially distant) bike ride, where you and your date can cruise around town and see where the roads take you. Try to purposefully head in directions you've never been before, so it feels more exciting. It is, after all, in an Aries' nature to follow their whims, and seek out adventure. So what could be better than this?

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Sip Coffee At An Outdoor Cafe As an earth sign who likes to indulge in the finer things, you'll be drawn to a cozy, out-of-the-way cafe for your first date post-quarantine. Meet up and choose the best table (preferably one outside, where it's quiet enough to talk), order your go-to Americano with cream, and have a heart-to-heart.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Go People-Watching Geminis love people — talking to them, meeting them, and sometimes just watching them go by. It's why you've been starved for the company of others since quarantine began, and have been dreaming about your first date. People-watching will be fun, but you likely won't want to sit next to your date and watch the world go by; Geminis are much too energetic for that. To keep the momentum of the evening flowing, make a point to move to various destinations. Grab a coffee, eat dinner outside, then walk around — and chat about passersby as you go.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Chat On A Park Bench Cancer is a compassionate sign, which is why your ideal date — post-quarantine or not — is always going to be sitting somewhere quiet and having a good chat. If your town isn't completely reopened just yet, meet your date on a favorite park bench (you know you have one), and delve into what they've been up to these past few months. As an emotional water sign, you'll know exactly what to say. Whether you're just getting to know someone new, or are finally reuniting with a long-term partner, this simple meet-up will feel right.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Get Dressed Up For Outdoor Dinner As a sign that loves pomp and circumstance, it's felt like a piece of yourself has been missing throughout quarantine. You've had nowhere to go, no reason to dress up, and no one to impress — except maybe your coworkers on Zoom calls. Your first date post-quarantine will be the perfect excuse to go overboard, and finally express this side of yourself for someone who cares. Ask your partner if they'd be down to get extra fancy — maybe throw on a dress, or their nicest shirt — and make some splurge-y reservations.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Stay In & Watch A Movie Don't be surprised if you want to stay in, even though you now have the chance to go out. Virgos love to remain within their comfort zones, so it might be a while before you get back to your old way of life, or find yourself sitting at a bar again. And that's OK. If you haven't seen your partner in a while due to quarantine, nothing will feel better than staying in, cuddling up, and putting on a great movie. You love anything intellectually stimulating, so go for a documentary. It'll be fun to talk about it afterward and pick each other's brains.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Go Window Shopping Libras love to explore, and staying home has been so hard. But your chance has finally come to not only go on a fun date but to stretch your legs as you wander around a city. Since many stores aren't open just yet, entertain yourselves by doing a little window shopping as you walk. Libras are big romantics, so you'll enjoy peeking into furniture stores and mentally designing your future apartment, even if you and your partner aren't there quite yet. Top the evening off a meal at a sidewalk cafe, and you'll head home having had the best time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Set Out On A Road Trip Even though you've enjoyed staying home and being with your thoughts, you've also been itching for a road trip, as a way to kick off post-pandemic life. Scorpios love driving because it appeals to their strong sense of intuition, and their love of mystery. If you see an interesting side street, you'll want to go down it. And if you pass an overlook, you'll want to get out and see. What makes a road trip even more ideal is the alone time you'll get to spend with your partner, which will obviously be necessary if you haven't seen each other in a while. A car makes for the perfect setting to catch up, have deep conversations, and create cool plans for the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Go Camping While not the best choice for a first date, in the literal sense, your first date post-quarantine with a long-term partner should be some sort of weekend getaway, like camping. You're all about travel and seeing new things, and it'll feel really good to make up for all the time spent inside. Research the camping options available near you (bonus points if you choose a site neither of you has been to before, so it feels extra adventurous) and set on out. If you're in a newer relationship or are actually meeting up for the first time, scale it back to a walk in the woods. Lace-up your hiking boots, slather on some sunscreen and plan to spend the entire afternoon outside.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Go On A History Walk Even if you've lived in your city for ages, there's always something more to learn about its history. So why not go on a history walk? Since Capricorns appreciate these things, you're guaranteed to have a good time reading plaques and staring up at old buildings, along with your date. To make it extra fun, search for a list of top attractions in the area, and try to hit each one. As a local, you might feel a bit weird gawking right along with the tourists. But that's what makes this such a good time!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Volunteer Whether it's planting flowers for a neighbor, delivering food, or cleaning up a beach, it's possible to turn any form of volunteering into a date. To make it more personal, ask your partner, which causes mean the most to them, then do a quick search for ways to help in your town. While not everyone will be accepting in-person volunteers just yet, chances are you'll still be able to find a way to lend a hand.