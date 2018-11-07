Among the mixed election results on Tuesday night, there were several especially bright spots. Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland won their respective races on Tuesday, becoming the first Native American women elected to Congress in the country's history.

In New Mexico, Haaland defeated Republican candidate Janice Arnold-Jones to represent the state's 1st Congressional District. Former professional MMA fighter Davids also made history after her victory against Republican Kevin Yoder for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District.

Their victory was long overdue. In May, Davids told Bustle, "Native women are left out of the conversation. And when you think about just size of a group, we make up a small portion of the population. That means that what ends up happening is there’s just nobody in the room who knows anything about Native issues."

In July, Haaland echoed a similar sentiment to NPR. "Somebody has to be the first," she said. "Native women, I mean we've been on the frontlines for a long, long time. Think of all the native women who have fought for treaty rights and fishing rights and all of those things." No stranger to national politics, Haaland helped Barack Obama with his 2008 presidential bid and then later on became the chair of Kansas' Democratic Party.

