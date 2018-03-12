Finally, the moment you've been waiting for is here: the first photos from the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lifetime movie are here. Lifetime released the photos from Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance on Monday, March 12 and revealed that the TV movie will be premiering on Sunday, May 13. According to a press release, the Lifetime movie will be "leading into the real-life wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later that week" on May 19.

The photos give the audience the first glimpse of the much-talked about upcoming TV movie about the romance between the British royal and the American actor. Lifetime had previously announced that Parisa Fitz-Henley would be playing Markle and Murray Fraser would take on the role as Prince Harry, but now we finally get our first look at the actors in character as the royal engaged couple. The photos also show Burgess Abernethy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Preston Jakub Karwat as Prince George and Briella Wintraub as Princess Charlotte, and Bonnie Soper as Diana. Yup, you read that right — Diana will be in this movie, too.

Here's Prince Harry and Markle in an sweet moment together. They look as if they are dancing to a slow, romantic song.

The photos don't indicate if Diana is appearing in a flashback or as a ghost, but she is definitely there.

In this photo, Markle and Prince Harry seem to be having a formal and fun time with Duchess Kate and Prince William. It's not clear what event is being portrayed here, but it certainly looks royal.

Karwat and Wintraub look absolutely adorable as Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And check out Mitchell and Abernethy's resemblance to Duchess Catherine and Prince William.

Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are also featured in the photos from the Lifetime TV movie. Steve Coulter will play Prince Charles and Deborah Ramsey will portray Camilla. In the photo, Prince Charles seems to be whispering something into Camilla's ear underneath a flower display — could this moment be occurring during a royal wedding event of some kind?

And of course you can't have a movie about the British royal family without a glimpse of the queen. In one of the photos, Sullivun sips tea with a sly smile as Queen Elizabeth II. Could this be from when Markle had tea with the Queen, during which her famous Corgis showed much affection for the American actor?

These official photos aren't the only glimpse of the TV movie that fans have received. Fitz-Henley has been actively sharing photos of the movie on her Instagram account. She posted a selfie with Fraser during the first day on the set of Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

On Saturday, March 10, Fitz-Henley shared a video, in which she marked the final day of shooting for the movie and paid tribute to Markle. Fitz-Henley wrote in the caption:

About last night... That’s a wrap on #HarryandMeghan#ARoyalRomance@lifetimetv. WHAT an adventure. We worked with fabulous actors, creators and crew. We braved the elements — and got some gorgeous days in there too. I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations. To say I feel fortunate to have worked with a beautiful and moving script by Scarlett Lacey & Terrence Coli, and with such a dedicated and soulful team — producers @cuethedogproductions, director @menhajhuda, MY Prince Harry #MurrayFraser, and more — is an understatement. All I can think of is “What can we make together next?!” That’s up to Fate to decide.

These photos are sure to make fans so excited for when Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance finally premieres on May 13.