Attention Bachelor Nation, Becca Kufrin's time as the Bachelorette has officially started. And thanks to executive producer Mike Fleiss, fans have gotten their first look at Becca's Bachelorette season. Based on his photos, the season is already shaping up to be a good one.

The newest season of the ABC reality show began filming on March 15, which meant that the lead got to meet all of the men vying for her heart for the first time (with the exception of those five After the Final Rose introductions she already made). Of course, this meant there were those classic intros right out of the limo and... someone arriving in a ridiculous costume. Is it even a season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette if one of the contestants doesn't wear something wild?

Fleiss also gave fans some cool behind-the-scenes photos of their first day of filming. It's easy to forget that these Bachelor contestants are trying to find love on a literal TV set sometimes. But, the producer's pics definitely showcase the workings that go into making these shows look amazing.

Oh, and who could forget the titular suitor? Kufrin, of course, looked awesome during her first night of Bachelorette filming, as you can see below as she poses with Fleiss, Chris Harrison, and the Senior Vice President of Alternate Programming at ABC, Robert Mills.

Check out Harrison giving one of his iconic preparatory talks before all of the limo exits. Their convo probably went a little something like:

Chris: "Are you ready to meet the men, one of which [dramatic pause] could be your potential husband?"

Becca: "I'm ready to do the damn thing, Chris!" Her catchphrase is already super catchy, TBH.

Fleiss also couldn't help but give fans a little taste of what they should expect come May 28, when Kufrin's Bachelorette season premieres. Viewers won't be able to glimpse all of the fun limo exits until then, but one thing is very clear even now: These me are going to bring the entertainment factor. One guy went above and beyond to make a lasting first impression by showing up in a chicken costume. He's either yet another chicken enthusiast or has some sort of joke on the way. ("I may be a chicken but at least I'm not Arie"... anyone?).

Fleiss also managed to poke a little fun at Nick Viall in between all of the behind-the-scenes posting. While it's unclear if a contestant did show up in the former Bachelor's iconic first night outfit (a vest, with no jacket), it's apparent that the executive producer still couldn't help but joke around at Viall's expense.

Of course, Kufrin's stint as the Bachelorette did technically already start. During the After the Final Rose special, Harrison surprised her by saying that her time as the suitor would actually start right then and there. She then got to meet five of her guys, including Lincoln and Ryan the banjo player, who are both looking like they're early fan-favorites.

Kufrin recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she revealed some interesting details about the first full night of filming and about what she's looking for as the Bachelorette. In terms of how long the first night of filming lasts, it can go even longer than you might expect. In reference to her time on The Bachelor, she said, "I think I was there from 8:30 at night 'til 8:30 the next morning. So, it's long." That's pretty intense.

She also revealed what she's looking for in a guy. Kufrin said, "Personality-wise, I want someone that's honest and loyal... obviously." Her comment seemed to be a little dig at Arie Luyendyk Jr., who, as Bachelor Nation already knows, broke off his engagement to her in order to start dating the runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

After all of that drama with Luyendyk on The Bachelor (that Kufrin and Bachelor Nation are trying to erase from their memories), it's nice to see that the new Bachelorette season is off to a lovely start.