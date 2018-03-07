It's been a big week for Bachelor Nation — not only did Arie Luyendyk, Jr. go back and break up with the woman that he proposed to (Becca) in favor of the woman he left behind (Lauren) at the end of his season, but Becca is the next Bachelorette! She has a lot of work to do, but Chris Harrison tried to make it a little easier on her by introducing her to some of her suitors on The Bachelor: After The Final Rose. So, who is Ryan the banjo player on The Bachelorette? This lovesick fool may be just what Becca needs to move on from Arie. Fans certainly seem to think so.

I'm of the mind that it's even more of an ambush for Becca to have to meet some of the men from her season right after she had to confront Arie for dumping her on national television (there was no need for Arie to let producers film their breakup. There is no excuse), but Becca really took it in stride. She smiled, and she really seemed charmed by Ryan, a tall, cute guy who came out playing a banjo tune for her. Not just a banjo tune — a personalized banjo tune. Peep the lyrics:

That Becca girl, she is awfully pretty

Is she a country gal or is she from the city?

As for me, I'm from the sea,

And I'm looking for the one to sail away with me.

Who's that girl over there,

In a jazzy dress with her long brown hair.

Troubles behind, we'll start anew,

I'm looking for a love story, too.

So I ask what's the catch?

Well, there's 25 other cats.

But in due time, you will find,

I'm one of, I'm one of, baby I'm one of a kind.

Becca was delighted — she even danced along a little bit, and she wanted Ryan to give her banjo lessons. That seems like a nice way to start a relationship. Bachelorette fans on Twitter blew up. They loved Ryan from the get-go, and they're gonna be cheering this guy on all season long.

A Google search for Ryan didn't reveal much, seeing as I have nothing but his first name (Ryan, obviously) and the fact that he plays the banjo. No last name, no way of looking up men who wear patterned sport coats. We'll have to wait a little bit longer (May 28, to be exact, because that's when Becca's season of The Bachelorette premieres) to learn all there is to know about Ryan.

In the meantime, let's focus on Becca. Has there been a modern Bachelorette who has deserved this spot more than she does? I think not. It's one thing to decide that your heart is in another place, but it's another thing to ambush your fiancée and film you blindsiding her with a breakup and then go back to the runner-up. Becca is a better person than I could ever be. "I have so much love to give," Becca told Chris Harrison after he announced that she was the next Bachelorette. Becca deserves a medal, too, because I don't even think I would let the show ever film me after all that.

Ever the mature adult, Becca even let Arie off the hook. She did tell him that the only thing she ever asked of him was honesty and loyalty and he couldn't even manage that, but in the end, she forgave him. Bygones. "I’m always going to have love in my heart for you … but at this point, too, I moved on," Becca told her former fiancé. "I’m ready for the next chapter of my life, to be better, to find someone who is better suited for me, like I hope Lauren is for you."

And I hope to, too. Maybe it's Ryan. Maybe Ryan the banjo player is her guy, and he's been waiting to find her this whole time. See? Bigger and better things are already happening for Becca and The Bachelorette. As Becca says, "Let's do the damn thing!"

Editor's Note: This article has been updated with more information about the contestant.