Ever imagined what every '90s kid's favorite game show might look like in the 21st century? Feel free to leave those theories at the door. Because the first photos of Nickelodeon's Double Dare reboot set have officially graced the internet. And from the looks of them, it seems like the upcoming series is putting a modern spin on the classic kid-friendly game show that rocked the late '80s and early '90s. So fans of the original series should probably expect to see some throwbacks when the revamped Double Dare kicks off at the end of the month. For those OG Double Dare enthusiasts who watched the show way back when — yes, that bonus round obstacle course will be making a resurgence in 2018.

After scanning through the snapshots of its newly-minted set, the reboot series definitely looks poised to whip out some old haunts, reimagined for the modern-day tween's media-consuming pleasure. Think: Double Dare's arguably iconic obstacle course, that slimy oversized nose-picker (quite literally called "Pick It"), and the enormous human-mouth slide that probably stuck you with at least some mild anxiety during your formative years. (That one, for those who need a memory jog, is Down the Hatch.)

At this point, exactly how Double Dare's classic staples will fare on the contemporary Nickelodeon stage is anyone's guess. But if these ultra-sleek snapshots of the refurbished Double Dare set are any indication, it sure looks like contestants are in for their fair share of icky physical trials. Not surprising, since that's basically what the game show is famous for in the first place. Fittingly, the rebooted set looks a lot like the original, except a little shinier and ostensibly a little more high-tech. Which, in the world of Double Dare, probably translates to something along the lines of "a whole lot grosser."

John Johnson/Nickelodeon

John Johnson/Nickelodeon

That being said, nostalgia for the Double Dare days of yore probably won't last too long upon watching the remake. As tends to be customary when it comes to the recent surge in Hollywood's TV revamps, with a little bit of the old often comes a healthy dose of new stuff, too. That seems to be the case with Nickelodeon's Double Dare reboot, which is set to debut seven brand-new challenges when the new season airs June 25, according to Buzzfeed. Anyone currently having trouble picturing a Double Dare challenge that doesn't involve the colossal Human Hamster Wheel? Luckily, you don't have to wait until the 25th to catch a glimpse of the reboot's latest on-stage obstacles. Fair warning, though: In classic Double Dare fashion, the new challenge roster looks like its gearing up to be equal parts fun and totally bizarre.

Judging by the newly-released set photos, Double Dare's 2018 obstacle lineup falls pretty closely in line with those of its past runs. The new installments include a giant, styrofoam-laden brick wall meant for smashing, a couch-cushion scavenger hunt, and an inordinately stressful see-saw, in addition to several others. (For those who'd like a more detailed run-through of the new challenges, check out Buzzfeed's report.)

John Johnson/Nickelodeon

But, as fans of the original game show know already, "bizarre" is exactly what Double Dare does best. For those who need to brush up on the specifics of the premise, it's not too tough to follow. The game essentially functions like a round of Jeopardy meets Wipeout, but for kids. Two teams (in the original series, both teams were comprised of two children) compete for cash prizes through a silly combination of trivia questions and "physical challenges" — AKA delightfully absurd, and often pretty messy, physical feats, performed on the Double Dare stage whilst cameras roll.

John Johnson/Nickelodeon

As '90s kids might remember, the original series aired on Nickelodeon in 1986 and ran until 1993. (Which, for the record, solidified its enduring status as the network's longest-running game show to date, according to Deadline.) Then, in 2000, Double Dare saw its first revamped run, albeit for a relatively short stint. Double Dare 2000 concluded after the first season, which wrapped up that November. Now, fast-forward approximately 18 years. Back in April, Nickelodeon announced that Double Dare would be making its return to the network, reboot-style. Since then, buzz over the upcoming series has continued to pick up, especially with the recent news of Double Dare's new host, famed YouTuber Liza Koshy.

So, who else will be throwing it back to their Nickelodeon days come June 25? If the reboot series itself ends up entertaining us half as much as the original, then it's probably only a matter of time before the game show manages to slime its way into our hearts for a second time. And, to all the inevitable dissenters out there who might like to say that adults can't be super hype about a Nickelodeon show — is that a dare, or a double dare?