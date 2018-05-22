If someone asks you to answer a question or partake in a "double dare," what would you say? For any '90s kid, this question is probably easy to answer, because the old Nickelodeon show Double Dare taught everyone to always go for the "double dare," just for the fun of it. In April, Nickelodeon announced that the classic game show will come back in a reboot, and now the kids channel has announced that YouTube sensation Liza Koshy will host the new Double Dare. Now, don't get hung up on the phrase "kids channel," because you most definitely will want to tune into the game show reboot when it premieres on June 25, even if you've graduated from gummy vitamins to capsules.

Koshy was a huge fan of the original Double Dare herself, E! News reported, and the new show will also feature the original host, Marc Summers, as an announcer. "This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live! From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking," Koshy said, per E! News.

Based on Koshy's statement, it sounds like the show will be taking its audiences back to the original Double Dare days, which lasted from 1986 through 1993. For anyone who isn't familiar with the original game show — first of all, you're in for a treat — you can take Koshy's words literally, because picking the Double Dare nose was a staple of the original show.

Koshy isn't a stranger to Nickelodeon's iconic slime, either. In a promo video for the upcoming Double Dare reboot, the 22-year-old lowers her voice and says, "You know I love messes," before explaining, "I got slimed twice at the Kids' Choice Awards." Koshy goes on to channel another noteworthy TV show host, Oprah, saying "You get a prize, you get a prize," etc. It's a hilarious video, and if you had any doubts about the Double Dare reboot, familiarizing yourself with Koshy's humor will probably assuage all of your fears.

After all, when Koshy got slimed at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards, she had just won the award for fans' favorite "funny Youtube creator." Upon getting slimed on stage (for the first time), Koshy laughed and exclaimed, "That's a dream!" So she's definitely as big of a classic Nickelodeon fan as every other '90s kid is, and Double Dare is in very good hands.

Nickelodeon on YouTube

Even though Koshy will undoubtedly bring the laughs on the updated Double Dare, the other most important comedy component comes from the actual physical challenges, of course. While the human hamster wheel and messy obstacle courses of the original show delighted fans, it sounds like the rebooted Double Dare might offer even more excitement than before. In a press release about the show, Nickelodeon said, "The new version will feature the gameplay and challenges they remember, as well as appearances from blasts from the past and stars from today."

Oh boy, knowing that '90s stars from the past might show up to ask kids hard-hitting trivia questions has just raised the stakes for the new Double Dare even more. Maybe All That's Josh Server will show up, or Melissa Joan Hart could come back to remind everyone of her Clarissa Explains It All days. The Double Dare reboot is just sounding better and better, really, and Nickelodeon is prepared for the world to fall in love with the show all over again, because the network announced that the new series will include 40 new episodes. That's a lot of trivia questions, slime, and unidentifiable goop.

It's definitely a good time to be a '90s kid. With the new Double Dare coming up soon and the Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie coming out in October 2019, there's a lot to look forward to. It's exciting to know that a whole new generation will get introduced to the Nickelodeon classics that shaped so many people's childhoods, and Koshy seems like the perfect person to bridge the gap between Double Dare's nostalgia and a whole new group of dare devils.