Wonder Woman is headed to the 1980s. On Wednesday, June 13, director Patty Jenkins and the film's star Gal Gadot shared the first Wonder Woman 2 photos on Twitter, teasing the sequel's 1984 setting and the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, appropriately clad in a tracksuit and standing in a shopping mall.

Jenkins wrote, "Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84," also confirming the film's title.

The second photo shows Gadot's Diana Prince standing in front of a stack of technicolor television screens, taking in images of the modern world, including a shot of J.R. Ewing from Dallas.

Steve's appearance comes as a shock, since he was presumed dead after he sacrificed himself in 2017's Wonder Woman, and his plane exploded. While his body was never shown and the audience never actually saw him die, his reappearance begs questions about how he survived and where he's been in the four decades since viewers last saw him.

Jenkins and DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns previously hinted at the title of the follow up and that the action would be set during the Cold War, posting photos of logos on their Twitter accounts that simply read "WW84".

More to come...