The Forever 21 x Speedo Collection Is So '80s You'll Have To Double Check The Calendar

This summer is throwing us back into the '80s with pops of neon, high waist cuts, and windbreaker-accented collections rolling out. And that includes Forever 21. The new Forever 21 x Speedo collection (offered in XS to 3X) is going to have you dressing like your mom this season, complete with PVC outerwear and mesh fabrics. The entire collection has logo-stamped, Olympian-inspired styles that play with Speedo's iconic, All-American brand.

The capsule collection offers both women's and men's styles, and it includes both straight and plus sizing. The line is made up of swimwear, outerwear, loungewear, tops, shorts, towels, and accessories all in affordable prices. The entire capsule ranges from $13 to $45.

The entire capsule looks like something that Kelly Kapowski from Saved by the Bell would wear to the local pool, or what Pamela Anderson from Baywatch would wear to the beach on one of her off days.

The collection is athletic, but when mixed and matched together it takes on a streetstyle edge. The swimsuits are high cut on the thigh, and their neon colors expertly clash with the multi-color bike shorts in the collection. The crop tops are mega cropped, and are perfect to wear with the one-piece swimsuits that have stomach cut-outs.

There's a lot of potential in this line to play with retro and out-of-the-box pieces. By the end of it you will be teasing your hair and adding a sweatband around your head for good measure. Check out some of the selections below.

Speedo Graphic Cropped Tee

Speedo Graphic Cropped Tee $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

This collection is all about layering in unexpected ways. This photo shows just how cool the graphic cropped tee can look when layered over the Speedo Buckle One-Piece Swimsuit. Just pop some shorts over that, and the sporty buckle from the suit will add an unexpected twist to the look.

Speedo Colorblock Shorts

Speedo Colorblock Shorts $24.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Here is another example in how you can use the Speedo Buckle One-Piece Swimsuit as a summer outfit. Here the Lime/Purple suit is paired with the Speedo Colorblock Shorts, creating a cohesive, athletic look.

Speedo Mesh Tee

Speedo Mesh Tee $19.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Rather than pulling on a baggy t-shirt on the beach after you're done swimming, go a more fashion-conscious route with this mesh tee.

Speedo Biker Shorts

Speedo Biker Shorts $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Look like a Baywatch lifeguard on break with the help of these high waist red biking shorts. They look especially cute when paired with the white cropped top. Just pop a scrunchie into the mix and it's like you traveled through time.

Gradient Biker Shorts

Gradient Biker Shorts $19.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

You can go even bolder with your biker shorts by trying out the gradient pair. It looks like a sunset (or a packet of Starburst,) and the shorts look especially great when paired with the collection's Bandeau Bikini Tops.

Speedo Translucent Jacket

Translucent Jacket $39.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

It doesn't matter if it starts raining when you're out at the local pool. Not when you have such a fun translucent jacket to pop over your electric swimsuit.

Forever 21 isn't the only brand going back in time to the '80s this summer. H&M also recently dropped a Stranger Things collab that was all about '80s-inspired pool wear.

The Forever 21 x Speedo collection is already available, and you can shop it at Forever21.com. Grab your tube socks and your scrunchies, because this is going to be a throwback summer.