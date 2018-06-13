Summer just got a little more freaky — though in the best way possible. The Disney Channel's Freaky Friday musical is coming in just a few short months. While the story itself may feel familiar — mother and daughter don't get along; mother and daughter wish they felt more understood by the other; said mother and daughter find themselves in a classic body-swap situation — the Disney Channel is about to put a brand new spin on the story. They will bring a new iteration of the Freaky Friday franchise to light in the form of a fun musical production. So when does the Freaky Friday musical premiere? Thankfully, you won't have very long to wait.

Based on Mary Rodgers' children's novel of the same name, many different versions of the story have been told over the years, both on stage and in theaters. Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris starred in the 1976 film production, which was updated years later in 2003 with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis playing the iconic mother-daughter duo. However, this musical version is based on Bridget Carpenter's stage adaptation and stars Heidi Blickenstaff (who played the mom, Katherine, in the stage production, according to BroadwayWorld.com) and Cozi Zuehlsdorff as her daughter, Ellie. Directed by Steve Carr with Tony Award-winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey behind the music and lyrics, this is clearly a production you won't want to miss.

disneychannel on YouTube

A sneak peek of the musical was released back in May and showcased both Katherine and Ellie (clearly post-swap) attempting to make it through a meeting in the principal's office without drawing any suspicion on themselves. (They are at least somewhat successful.) There was no singing involved in the clip, but apparently Ellie's grades have been slipping for the past few years, starting around the same time as her dad's death. This realization is jarring for Katherine (who is currently in her daughter's body) and she immediately tries to talk it out with her daughter right then and there. Obviously, the teachers and principal are a little confused at this unusual dynamic between a parent and their child, but that's all part of the fun hijinks of it all.

Blickenstaff and Zuehlsdorff share definite chemistry together on screen, which should make viewers all the more excited to see how the rest of this story plays out — even if we all know the ultimate endgame is the two of them successfully making it back into their original bodies. Their journey of walking a mile in each other's shoes is what makes the plot so intriguing anyway.

On Wednesday, June 13 the two stars announced the film's release date in a sweet YouTube video, revealing that the Freaky Friday musical will air on August 10 at 8 p.m. ET. And yes, in case you were wondering, that date does fall on a Friday. Freaky, right?

DISNEY CHANNEL PR on YouTube

“This movie is a creative collaboration with our Theatrical colleagues who developed an original stage musical from a beloved story," Disney Channel Executive Vice President of Original Programming Adam Bonnett said in a statement about the upcoming musical, according to Playbill. "Now we've added a fresh twist by adapting it again into a movie for kids and families—with Broadway talent on and off camera—that has the potential to be a classic 'DCOM' for years to come.”

So whether you're a fan of one of the adaptations or are completely unfamiliar with the story, you'll definitely want to tune in to see Blickenstaff and Zuehlsdorff work their magic together as their characters come to appreciate one another a little bit better than before. It's something the entire family can enjoy — so mark those calendars and get ready for your next new summer obsession.