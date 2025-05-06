Hang on to your husbands, girls! Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are back for Practical Magic 2. After more than 25 years, fans of the dark fantasy comedy are getting the sequel they deserve.

Practical Magic wasn’t a box office success when it debuted in October 1998, but it grew into a cult classic. In it, Bullock and Kidman were enchanting as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, two adult witches who had been raised by their aunts (played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest) after their parents’ tragic deaths. The movie follows them as they face a family curse that dooms the men they love as well as battle the spirit of Gillian’s homicidal ex-boyfriend. It’s a magical journey — one that’s now continuing.

Here’s everything to know about the Practical Magic sequel.

Practical Magic 2 Cast

It was Kidman who first confirmed that she and Bullock were returning, telling People in June 2024, “Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that.”

Years prior, in 1998, Bullock told Katie Couric on Today that she had “such a great time” working with Kidman on the film. “The fact is that we don’t have anything in common, except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine, and everything sort of blends together,” she said.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic Moviestore/Shutterstock

It all blends so well that they’re both producing Practical Magic 2 as well as starring in it. The rest of the cast hasn’t been announced yet. Channing and Wiest could potentially return as Aunt Frances and Aunt Jet, as could Aidan Quinn, who played Sally’s love interest, Gary. We could also see Evan Rachel Wood return as Sally’s oldest daughter, Kylie, but Alexandra Artrip, who played Antonia, has since moved on from acting, per Us Weekly.

Practical Magic 2 Plot

The original Practical Magic is based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name. Decades later, she added to the series, starting with prequels in 2017 and 2020, and then a sequel, The Book of Magic, in 2021. Last July, producer Denise Di Novi told Entertainment Weekly that Practical Magic 2 is using The Book of Magic as source material. They brought back Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original screenplay.

“We’re going to draw from Alice Hoffman’s books, as the first movie did, and we’re going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is,” Di Novi said.

The producer also said they wouldn’t try to “reinvent the wheel” and predicted fans will be “very pleased.”

Practical Magic 2 Theatrical Release

Warner Bros. announced the film’s release date on May 6, posting a video voiced by Bullock and Kidman. “Tooth of wolf and morning dew, something old and something new,” they say in it. “Let the spell begin to mix, September 18, 2026.”

The caption added, “The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026.”

While you wait, Practical Magic is available for streaming on Max, but you have to provide your own broomstick and margarita.