"I'm not ready for it to be done. I wanna binge more." That's the sentiment most fans will walk away with after watching the Fuller House farewell trailer, which Netflix just released on Tuesday, May 12. For 30 years the Tanner/Fuller family has been there for us, everywhere we look, and now that it's time for the show to end (again), it's hard not to echo Stephanie's remarks and wish that there was more She-Wolf fun to come.

Unfortunately, these final nine episodes will be the end of this family's journey — for real this time. But if the official trailer is any indication, it's going to be chockfull of unforgettable memories and involve plenty of good, old-fashion '90s nostalgia as flashes of the original series pop up throughout the 90-second clip. Though Michelle and Aunt Becky are nowhere to be found throughout the footage (the latter of which is absent for obvious reasons), the rest of the gang is up to their usual shenanigans as they prepare for DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy's triple wedding. That means Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos), and Joey (Dave Coulier) are all bound to make an appearance for the big day.

And while planning such a huge event is sure to get a little stressful, they always have each other to lean on when they need it most.

The second part of the show's fifth and final season — which is slated to hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, June 2 — will pick up pretty much right where the first part of the season left off. Steve finally got up the nerve to propose to DJ at long last, while Fernando re-proposed to Kimmy as well. Given that Stephanie was already engaged to Kimmy's brother, Jimmy, that meant that all three ladies were engaged at the same time. And what better way to further establish their She-Wolf pack bond than by throwing one massive wedding for all three of them.

Fans will just have to wait and see how it all plays out, but when it comes to saying goodbye to these characters, no one feels the sadness more than the actors themselves. "The last time I said goodbye to this stage was when I was 18, and now I'm 43," Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, told Entertainment Tonight back in November when the series wrapped. "It was hard then and it's even harder now."

Believe us when we say, the feeling is mutual.