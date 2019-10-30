The 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Is In The Works At HBO

There's a new Game of Thrones prequel on the HBO horizon and it's all about Fire & Blood (the George R.R. Martin book, that is). HBO announced that the new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is happening via the official Twitter account of the main show. The prequel will be created by the original GoT books author Martin and Ryan Condal. Emmy-winning GoT director Miguel Sapochnik will join Condal as showrunners on House of the Dragon, with Condal penning the show, per the announcement.

Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd reported that 10 episodes have already been ordered by HBO. As House of the Dragon's official art states below, the show will be based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, which chronicles roughly 150 years of history of the House Targaryen. Game of Thrones' Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) both belonged to House Targaryen and the series will look at their storied ancestors in the events leading up to the Dance of Dragons, as reported by EW.

This prequel may sound familiar. Back in September, many media outlets reported that a prequel based on Fire & Blood was nearing a pilot order at HBO. (At the time, the network declined to comment on the reports.)

While this prequel has the go-head from HBO, another one has reportedly been dropped from the network's development roster. Earlier on Tuesday, several media outlets, including EW, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, reported that the GoT prequel starring Naomi Watts from Jane Goodman about the Age of Heroes is no longer going forward. (Bustle reached out to HBO for comment on the reports, but couldn't confirm the news.)

Several Game of Thrones prequels were rumored after the original series wrapped its eight-year run on HBO back in May, but only one has so far made it to series. On May 4, Martin wrote on his blog that five GoT spinoffs and prequels were once in development at HBO and "three of them are still moving forward nicely." The author included a hint to fans to "pick up a copy of Fire & Blood." So far, House of the Dragon is the only GoT prequel to be officially announced and confirmed by HBO.