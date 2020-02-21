Netflix's new series, Gentefied, features three cousins in L.A. trying to save their grandfather's Mexican restaurant. The show's first iteration was as Gente-fied: The Digital Series, which premiered at Sundance in 2017, per Deadline. The 2020 Gentefied cast is largely different than its original format — many of whom viewers will recognize from other projects.

The series was co-created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez and boasts Superstore fixture America Ferrera as an executive producer. "I just laughed and cried and felt so represented in a way that I had never seen before," she told Variety, referring to her first time reading the script.

Ferrera, who is Honduran-American, recognized several of the show's characters from her own life, per Variety. "My life is the issue of gentrification," she told the outlet, explaining that she went to "decent" public schools in the San Fernando Valley because she had family members who helped out.

In addition to her dual roles as EP and playing a small cameo, Ferrera was also a director on Gentefied. In Episode 4, which she directs, two of the cousins Chris and Ana go to a rave — a technical feat to shoot. "I had to tell the story and do it really, really fast, screaming through a megaphone at the extras," Ferrera recalled in the same Variety interview.

Here's who plays who in Netflix's Gentefied, including Ferrera's small cameo role.

Karrie Martin — Ana Morales Screenshot/Netflix Ana is the heart and soul of the three Morales cousins who will take over their abuelo's taco shop one day. As an artist, she wants to create beautiful things without selling out or helping gentrify her beloved Boyle Heights. Originally from New Orleans, Martin's biggest IMDb credits are actually in the casting department, where she's worked on Creed II, Dolemite Is My Name, and Bad Boys for Life.

Joseph Julian Soria — Erik Morales Screenshot/Netflix Soria is best known for his action roles and has been in everything from Fast & Furious to Army Wives and Dexter. His Gentefied character, Erik, is a flaky but well-meaning guy who's trying to do right by his baby mama.

Carlos Santos — Chris Morales Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX Santos is a UCB comedian who co-hosts the Earwolf podcast Spanish Aquí Presents, alongside Tony Rodríguez, Raiza Licea, and Oscar Montoya. His character, Chris, is an aspiring chef whom everyone says isn't Mexican enough — even his two cousins.

Joaquín Cosio — Pop Screenshot/Netflix Narcos: Mexico fans will likely recognize Cosio, who plays Don Neto in the other Netflix series. In addition to his Mexican roles, the prolific actor has also been in Quantum of Solace, Eastbound & Down, and even voiced Scorpion in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Next year, Cosio will also be in the Suicide Squad sequel, which is being directed by James Gunn.

Julissa Calderon — Yessika Flores John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Calderon plays Anna's long-time girlfriend, Yessika, who is a tireless social justice warrior. As for the actor herself, she is best known for the Buzzfeed video series Pero Like, which she left in 2019.

Annie Gonzalez — Lidia Solis Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's amazing to be able to play something that's so true to me because I've never seen it," Annie Gonzalez, who plays Lidia, said in a behind-the-scenes video. She continued, saying, "When have you seen people like us fill these spaces? I've never seen anybody that looks like the way that we do talking about the things that we're able to talk about." In addition to playing Erik's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Gonzalez has played small roles in Vida, Good Girls, and Shameless.

Laura Patalano — Beatriz Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty Images In addition to appearing in Alex, Inc., The L Word: Generation Q, and Vida, Patalano plays Ana's no-nonsense mother, Beatriz. She also appeared in the 2017 Gente-fied, where she played a character named Ofelia.

T.J. Thyne — Tim Phillip Chin/WireImage/Getty Images This Bones veteran plays Tim — a supposedly woke white guy who begins hiring Anna for her art skills. Unfortunately, he also happens to be gentrifying Boyle Heights.

Jaime Alvarez — Javier Fernandez Screenshot/Netflix In addition to appearing in soap operas like General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, Alvarez has played small characters on You're the Worst, Black-ish, and Grey's Anatomy, among others. He also played Vicente in the original Gente-fied. In his latest role for Netflix, Javier struggles to keep his family afloat while staying true to his first love of mariachi. Unfortunately, he discovers that people aren't responding to the traditional Mexican music like they used to.

Rafael Sigler — Pancho Solis Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty Images Sigler plays Lidia's father, who runs the nearby bar. In addition to appearing in the original Gente-fied, he's also done voice acting for the video games Grand Theft Auto V and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

America Ferrera — Ms. Cruz Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX In addition to being an EP on Gentefied, Ferrera also plays a pro bono lawyer in Episode 5.