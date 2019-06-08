Motherforking shirtballs. This is sad. Like, really sad. Do you have tissues nearby? If you don't, go grab some, because you're definitely going to need them. On June 7, it was announced that The Good Place is ending after Season 4, as per a statement from creator Mike Schur via the show's official Twitter account. It's become much-beloved over the course of its short-but-sweet lifespan, and fans on social media are *so* upset. It's ending for a pretty good reason, though, if that helps soften the blow a bit.

First of all, no, you're not in The Bad Place right now. You didn't do anything wrong — this isn't some kind of twisted punishment. As hard as it may be to believe, this is actually a good thing. That's the way Schur makes it seem, at least.

"Dear Residents of # TheGoodPlace Neighborhood 12358W," the statement from Schur on @nbcthegoodplace begins. He then goes on to explain how, following the first season, he and the writing staff sat down to plot the direction of the show. "Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan."

Schur also admitted that there have been times when he's "been tempted to go past four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy," but, "at the end of the day, we don't want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant." OK, that makes sense. It's still sad, but it makes sense.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter — which was published the same day as the announcement on Twitter — Schur said that The Good Place was never meant to be long-running, but even NBC and Universal TV "were a little bummed [about the show ending] because I think they like it," he laughed.

Fans on Twitter are more than a little bummed, too, and have commented on Schur's statement with a whole slew of memes — many of them from The Good Place itself, unsurprisingly.

There's one where Michael (Ted Danson) is curled up in the fetal position on the floor and says, "I hope the sinkhole opens up again and swalls me whole." There's one where Eleanor (Kristen Bell) suggests that everyone, "ignore our problems and drink heavily." There's also one where Janet (D'Arcy Carden) throws her head back and just bawls profusely, and, well, same.

As for the cast of the show, Schur told THR that when he broke the news to them, "they were surprised and saddened but then quickly not surprised or saddened because it's been really fun to make this show." He also noted that, "Everybody at the end of the day is happy that we're going to end it the way we started it: at a breakneck speed, with a lot of crazy, wild twists and turns."

Manny Jacinto (who plays Jason) re-tweeted the statement, and simply added a very poignant, sad crying-face emoji. Jameela Jamil (Tahani) wrote, "YOU HEARD CORRECT, This next season is the FINAL season of @nbcthegoodplace because Mike Schur is the classiest motherforkingshirtball ever and wanted to leave you at the right time in the right way. We love you and we hope you love our goodbye," she concluded, followed by "#teamcockroach4ever."

Look, it's just like that old saying goes: All Good Places must come to an end. Wait — that's not right. You get the sentiment, though. The fact that it's wrapping up so soon is definitely bittersweet, but it sounds like it's probably the right thing to do. *Continues to cry profusely*