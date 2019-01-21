Amidst the U.S. government shutdown, reporters at a major multimedia organization are working without compensation. Notably, the government shutdown means Voice of America journalists are some of the many federal employees not receiving pay — and they're covering a topic that hits pretty close to home.

Voice of America (VOA) is an international multimedia agency funded by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which used to be known as the Broadcasting Board of Governors, CNN reported. According to VOA's website, the organization first began broadcasting in 1942 as a means of countering Nazi propaganda during World War II.

CNN reported that, during the shutdown, employees who are considered essential for broadcasting at VOA, like editors, reporters, camera operators, and producers, must report to work without pay. "You can't stop broadcasting, so employees who are responsible for content are defined as emergency employees and have to get to work [without pay]," a VOA host told the outlet. Bustle reached out to VOA for comment on the matter but has not yet received a reply.

VOA's White House bureau chief Steve Herman spoke with CNN's Reliable Sources about the unique nature of covering the shutdown story when it impacts him on a personal level. Herman characterized the situation as "a bit unusual."

However, Herman also noted to Reliable Sources that, "Just like any other topic I would be covering, you put that [the personal nature] aside and you go ahead you do your job."

VOA's employees are among the 800,000 federal employees not receiving a paycheck during the ongoing federal government shutdown, which began back on Dec. 22, 2018. This federal government closure is now the longest ever in American history.

On Jan. 16, VOA featured an Associated Press piece profiling several federal employees about the financial hardships they are facing as a result of the shutdown. The piece emphasized that some federal employees are taking on second and third jobs to help cover their expenses as they wait for the shutdown to end.

