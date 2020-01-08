The Chinese Year of the Mouse begins Jan. 25, and the new Gucci x Disney collection is celebrating the occasion. The luxury label is teaming up with the iconic animation studio for a collection of mens and women's ready to wear items, sneakers, bags, and accessories all themed around Disney's iconic mouse, Mickey. While there have been a plethora of Disney-themed goods to hit shelves in the past year, Gucci's collaboration brings Mickey into the world of luxury and allows customers to indulge in a mix of high-end fashion and playful animation.

According to a press release, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele has created a range of items to celebrate the Chinese New Year with each piece featuring Mickey-inspired elements. The Gucci x Disney collection still, however, relies on iconic prints from the house but adds a bit of playful humor to them like the new leather goods which see the label's famous GG print in the background while small images of Mickey are in the foreground.

For those who are quick to shift their eyes to Gucci's famous sneakers and slides, Michele has incorporated Disney themes into the footwear as well. A new pair of Gucci slides are available in the Mickey meets GG supreme print, and there is even a fur-trimmed loafer in the same pattern.

The latest collection is truly a marrying of Gucci and its most recognizable prints simply infused with a little Mickey Mouse fun for the new year.

The Gucci x Disney collection launched Jan. 3 and is currently available in select boutiques and stores as well as online. However, the one thing to keep in mind when planning your potential Mickey Mouse-themed purchase is that while this may be Disney based, it's still Gucci. The prices reflect that.

The most affordable item in the collection is the pair of GG supreme print Gucci slides which ring in for a cool $370. Prices only escalate from there with t-shirts retailing for $650 and coats moving up to nearly $5000. If you want to shop this collection, you'll need to have a good amount of pennies in that piggy bank.

Courtesy of Gucci

For fans of Disney and luxury fashion, however, the Gucci x Disney collection offers a unique opportunity to combine luxury with playful patterns and a bit of nostalgia.