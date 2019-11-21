‘Tis the season to indulge a friend in their love of all things Disney. If you’re looking for gifts to give to an adult obsessed with Disney, you’re just a (Mickey) mouse click away from finding the perfect present. Like the classic song goes: a gift is a wish your bank account makes.

For starters, the official Disney shop, fittingly called shopDisney, has an entire section of Disney gifts for adults. They kindly call it “For the Young at Heart,” but we all know it’s the goodies for people who want to sneakily show their Disney love atop their grownup ware. No longer do you need to sneakily peruse the Kids’ section at Target for a Toy Story shirt you can maybe, hopefully, squeeze your adult body into. No need to travel to a coast to get Disneyland and Disney World goodies. You can get all the Disney gifts your Disney heart craves from the comfort of your own couch. You could even watch a Disney movie while you do it.

Whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or something to strike nostalgia into someone’s heart, there is something for every Disney fan big and small. Here are 15 Disney gifts for adults:

1. Enchanted Rose Tea Infuser Enchanted Rose Tea Infuser $9.95 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney Coffee and tea make great, easy gifts for pretty much any adult. Personalize that practical gift with this tea infuser homage to Beauty and the Beast. Bonus points if you pair it with this Chip from Beauty and the Beast mug.

2. Oh My Disney VHS Cover Mystery Keychain Oh My Disney VHS Cover Keychains $7.95 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney What’s one thing pretty much every adult has? Keys! And bills! But let’s talk about keys! If you want to add a little magic to the mundane, these Disney VHS cover keychains do just that. You have the possibility of giving someone a keychain designed like The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Toy Story, and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well also two mystery designs. Ooh, a keychain and a mystery!

3. Disney Parks Happy Holidays Starbucks Ceramic Travel Tumbler Starbucks + Disney Ceramic Travel Tumbler $24.99 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney The Venn diagram of people who love Disney and Starbucks is, most likely, just a circle. Any item from the Disney and Starbucks collection will be a sweet way to combine two of someone’s favorites into one.

4. ColourPop’s Elsa Bundle Elsa Bundle by ColourPop – Frozen 2 $38.99 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney If you really want to make someone feel like a Disney Princess, any item from the Disney Designer makeup collection will do just that. There are even brand new palettes inspired by the soon-to-be-released Frozen 2.

5. Carl and Ellie from ‘UP!’ Legacy Sketchbook Ornament Carl and Ellie Ornament $19.95 $12.50 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney The Disney Christmas ornaments for 2019 are a combination of old favorites and new classics. If you really want to make someone weep on Christmas morning, this mailbox scene from Up! is the awww-inducing gift you seek.

6. “I Am Groot” Baseball Cap Groot Baseball Cap $16.95 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney Nothing says “I am Groot” quite like “I am Groot.” Give the Groot in your life this Guardians of the Galaxy baseball hat to make them exclaim, joyfully, “I AM Groot!”

7. Mickey Mouse Holiday Cookie Jar Mickey Mouse Holiday Cookie Jar $54.95 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney The entire collection of Disney holiday bakeware will make you nostalgic and cozy. (Co-stalgic? Nozy?) For an extra sweet gift idea, fill this Mickey Mouse Cookie Jar up with your friend’s favorite cookies. Or a bunch of mini-bottles of booze. Despite its name, you can put anything in a cookie jar.

8. Mouseketeers Pennant Gift Pin Mouseketeers Pennant Pin $12.95 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney For a real throwback gift, welcome someone into The Mickey Mouse Club with this vintage-designed Mouseketeers pin. M-I-C, K-E-Why? Because we like you!

9. Darth Vader Denim Skirt by Cakeworthy Darth Vader Denim Skirt $59.95 | shopDisney Buy on shopDisney What’s this? A simple black skirt? No, no, my friend. It’s a black denim skirt with a sneakily embroidered, tone-on-tone Darth Vader pattern. Give a friend the gift of joining the dark side discreetly.

14. ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Cheese Board Jack Skellington Cheese Board $40.90 | Hot Topic Buy on HotTopic.com Hot Topic’s Nightmare Before Christmas collection is the exact combination of creepy and cute your spooky, seasonal soul craves. If you want to give someone a Disney-themed host gift for a holiday party, this Nightmare Before Christmas cheese board is perfect.