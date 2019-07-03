If you haven't listened to the well-loved pop culture podcast The High Low then where on earth have you been? For true fans of the popular show, you'll be happy to know hosts Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes are going on tour later this year with the High Low Experience. The two journalists will be taking their podcast across the UK and Ireland with a brand-spanking new show.

The High Low is one of the UK's leading women's podcasts, with a whopping 11.5 million downloads overall, an average reach of over 250,000 listens per week, and over 1 million downloads per month. It's a weekly deep dive into pop culture, with some politics and current affairs sprinkled in there too. Alderton and Sykes utilise their platform to explore both low-brow and high-brow culture, proving both have a place in the modern media world.

Writing when the podcast first launched, co-hose Sykes writes on her website: "Inspired by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who coined the term ‘high low journalism’ in the 80s to denote an amalgamation of water-cooler gossip and hard-hitting cultural happenings, our new podcast is based on the belief that a life well-lived is one that enjoys both the trivial and the political, from errant chin hair to Trumpian politics — or, as Dolly likes to say: we will be covering stories far and wide, from brows high and low."

The podcast, which started back in 2017, is well known for its wonderful book recommendations and dynamic interviews with authors such as Leila Slimani author of Lullaby and Reni Eddo-Lodge who wrote Why I'm No Longer Talking To White People About Race. The High Low is often at at the No.1 spot on iTunes, and the podcast recently hit it's 100th episode.

The High Low

And now the two journalists are bringing The High Low to life in physical spaces across the country. Podcast live shows have become increasingly popular in recent years; it's basically the equivalent of seeing your favourite band live in convert. So, this is ideal opportunity for die-hard fans to get fully immersed in the podcast experience and see the two hosts in the flesh. The High Low Experience will also give their fans the opportunity to ask Alderton and Sykes their own cultural questions about life, live.

The UK and Ireland tour will have a limited run of dates and it will kick off at the Barbican Centre in London, October 8 2019. It will continue at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on October 20, and The Lowry in Salford Quays on October 28, before concluding at Glasgow's City Halls on November 5.

Alderton is the author os Everything I Know About Love, which won a National Book Award in 2018, and she is also a columnist at The Sunday Times Style. Sykes is a contributing editor at Elle UK and is currently working on her first book, How Do We Know We’re Doing It Right? & Other Essays On Modern Life, which will be coming out in July 2020.

Tickets for The High Low Experience go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 5 2019.