In The High Note, Tracee Ellis Ross plays Grace Davis, a famous singer in the third decade of her career. She's joined by her assistant, Maggie (Dakota Johnson), who keeps everything running smoothly for Grace, while dreaming of becoming a music producer herself. For her next move, Grace wants to push boundaries with a new album. But when her producer Jack Robertson (Ice Cube) and the rest of her record company pressure her to play things safe, Grace and Maggie set out to take their own risks in music. It's a fun, musical joy ride — and The High Note soundtrack is one not to be missed.

The High Note soundtrack is available digitally now and you can either stream it free or buy it as an MP3 for $10.49 on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, and other services.

Grammy award-winning producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, the man behind hits like Destiny's Child's "Say My Name", Brandy's "The Boy Is Mine", and Lady Gaga's "Telephone", produced the soundtrack. Speaking to The Press of Atlantic City, Jenkins said the soundtrack was completed just two weeks before it came out. "It was a lot of hustling to meet the dates. Tracee was still doing black-ish," Jenkins said. He also praised Eliss Ross adding, “She is a super-hard worker. She is easy to work with.”

The soundtrack's first single "Love Myself" dropped on May 15 and was debuted by Ellis Ross during an Instagram Live stream. Though this is the first time Ellis Ross has ever sang in a professional capacity, her voice is all over the soundtrack. In addition to "Love Myself" she sings "Stop For A Minute", "Bad Girl", and "New To Me", as well as duetting with Kelvin Harrison Jr. on "Like I Do". Harrison Jr. plays David Cliff, an eager young singer Maggie's producing. He has a number of solo songs on the soundtrack as well, including "Let's Stay Together" and "Chemistry". Read on for the full tracklist below.