Once upon a time — a little over a decade ago now, to be exact — a sex tape rumor rocked reality TV, and ultimately caused the end of an already-unstable friendship. During a recent episode of the podcast #NoFilter with Zack Peter (as per People), The Hills' star Heidi Montag discussed her relationship with Lauren Conrad in the wake of their age-old falling out. Montag said she'd be down to reconcile, but fans probably shouldn't expect to see her and Conrad together any time soon.

When asked about her ex-best friend on the #NoFilter podcast, Montag admitted,

"I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us. We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, 'Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,' type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that."

In case you need a refresher, the aforementioned friendship-ending drama occurred during Season 3 of The Hills in 2007. There was a rumor floating around that Conrad and her then-boyfriend, Jason Wahler, had made a sex tape together, and Conrad accused Montag — "You know what you did!" — of starting it. Montag maintained her innocence in the ordeal from the get-go, but Conrad wasn't hearing it.

Years later, Montag's husband, Spencer Pratt, admitted that he was responsible for leaking the news of Conrad and Wahler's rumored sex tape. Conrad, for her part, has always maintained that the tape doesn't exist.

Montag never imagined that her feud with Conrad would last this long, especially after Pratt copped to stirring the pot. "I really thought we would get over this because I would think that she knew I didn’t do anything," Montag told E! News' The Daily Pop in 2017 (as per Us Weekly). "I thought she’d be like, ‘OK, look, that was a crazy moment in my life. We’re obviously really good friends. Let’s move past this. But we didn’t really have the friendship I thought we had, I guess."

Montag has sustained friendships with some of her other former Hills cast-mates, though, a few of which are returning for MTV's 2019 reboot of the iconic reality series. In addition to Montag and Pratt, The Hills: New Beginnings will feature Pratt's sister, Stephanie, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado, and Jason Wahler.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Conrad declined to be a part of New Beginnings, simply because "she’s in a different place in her life," a source told People. The same source also said that Conrad "wants everyone to enjoy themselves" on the show, and "she wishes everyone the best."

It'd be nice to see Conrad and Montag put their old drama behind them and make peace one day. It'd be even nicer if fans got to see that happen on New Beginnings, but it doesn't look like that'll happen in the reboot's first seasons. If the show gets picked up for additional episodes, though — who knows? The rest is still unwritten.