Who Is Returning For 'The Hills' Reboot? The Entire Original Cast Isn't On Board — Yet

It's finally happening: The Hills is returning to MTV! The fans couldn't be any more excited, but now that this news is official, there is one question on everyone's mind. Who is joining the cast of The Hills reboot?

The Hills premiered in 2006 as a spin-off show of the MTV series Laguna Beach. It centered around Lauren Conrad's move to Los Angeles and the friends she acquired. She was literally the voice of this show, narrating each episode. When she decided to leave the show after five seasons, the series went on with Lauren's Laguna Beach costar Kristin Cavallari stepping in to fill her shoes as the main star. Sure, The Hills became a completely different show by the end of it, but they were able to go on capturing hearts and reality TV fans everywhere for an entire new season before the show ended in 2010.

Now, eight years since the show's cancellation, MTV is hoping that history can repeat itself with the new Hills reboot, because there are some key players missing from the second round of the show. The cast of The Hills: New Beginnings won't feature either lead from The Hills — unfortunately neither Lauren nor Kristin are on board with the reboot. Speaking of Lauren's decision to stay away from the reboot, People reported a source that said, “She’s in a different place in her life." That same source added, "But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

As for Kristin, it seems pretty obvious why she won't be a part of The Hills: New Beginnings: she has her own reality TV show with her name in the title. Her E! show Very Cavallari is all about building up her brand in Nashville, Tennessee, and just got picked up for a Season 2, which means she's got her own reality show to work on without adding a new one to the list. "She [Kristin] can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!," a source reportedly told People. That same person emphasized, "But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them."

But what about the rest of the originals Hills cast? Here's everything we know about who is officially returning for the Hills reboot, and who is still on the fence.

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt — Yes Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course Heidi and Spencer are coming back. They were arguably the most interesting and entertaining people in the original cast. Not only that, but they also have an adorable baby now. Gunner Pratt already has a loyal Instagram following, so it only makes sense that he would be featured on reality TV. The Pratt family (Gunner included) all appeared on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with The Hills cast members to announce the news, so it's safe to say, they're in.

Audrina Patridge — Yes Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Audrina Patridge joined the group of Hills alums that appeared at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards so it's pretty much a given that she will be returning to reality TV. On August 21, Audrina tweeted a link to teaser for The Hills: New Beginnings and wrote "We may all be grown up, but this is just the beginning… # TheHills The rest was still unwritten…until now # TheHills @TheHills." Clearly, Audrina is in.

Justin Bobby Brescia — Yes Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Justin Bobby confirmed that he will be a part of the reboot in a conversation withTMZ. "I think it's a good cast. We have all the good people left and I think it's gonna be good," he said. "Everyone's happy. There's good vibes." Now, fans just need to know if he still wears combat boots to the beach.

Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter — Maybe Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brody Jenner first appeared on The Hills as a love interest for Lauren. Both Lauren and Brody are now married, but that doesn't mean Brody can't come back to stir up a little trouble. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Brody and his wife Kaitlynn Carter are in talks to appear in the reboot. A source is quoted in the piece as saying, "Everybody wants Brody to come back. He was such a big part of the show. It truly wouldn't be the same without him." Maybe the strong fan reaction to the Hills reboot will convince him to return.

Whitney Port — Yes Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whitney Port was not there for the cast reunion at the VMA's, but she did confirm that she will be on The Hills: New Beginnings in an Instagram post. Whitney posted, "Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT!!! Maybe they’ll let me out of the fashion closet this time. #mtv." Thankfully, Whitney is not working at a desktop computer in a walk-in closet at Teen Vogue these days, so odds are, fans will finally get to see her really break out in the reboot.

Stephanie Pratt — Yes Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The teaser for the reboot is very brief and zero cast members actually appear, but there is an off screen voice that says, "It's like we're all growing up. It's weird." In an Instagram post, Stephanie Pratt confessed that the voice is, indeed, her own. "Secret’s out!!! And yes that’s my voice babyyyy," she wrote. Stephanie later posted, "I am so excited to start filming #TheHills #NewBeginnings #MTV with my friends & family! it’s going to be EPIC." Not only is Stephanie on board, but she's obviously pumped about the reunion.

Frankie Delgado — Yes Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brody's right hand man Frankie Delgado was at the VMA's as well. Frankie posted the trailer for the reboot on Instagram and wrote, "Don’t call it a comeback... " In another post, Frankie joked, "they all grew up .. i’m still a kid. I thought i was the best dressed til @gunnerpratt showed up #guccibaby."

Jason Wahler & Ashley Slack Wahler — Yes David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Slack Wahler both showed up for the cast reunion and shared the reboot trailer on their social media pages. It's pretty obvious that Jason will be making his reality TV return, this time with his wife by his side.