The holidays are about to get a lot wilder than you may have expected. Netflix’s Holiday In the Wild trailer is here to officially kick off the Christmas season. And it has everything a Netflix original movie lover could want, including Kristin Davis, Rob Lowe, and baby elephants.

Holiday In the Wild follows Manhattan native Kate Conrad (Davis) as she lands in Africa for what was supposed to be her “second honeymoon” with her husband — before he abruptly split up with her. As the trailer shows, she meets a seemingly arrogant man, Derek Hollston (Lowe), who annoys her enough to make her unload all of her emotions on him. But of course, he also ends up being the pilot on her solo safari.

Despite their friction, a detour to rescue an orphaned baby elephant connects them on a whole new level. The duo “nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime," according to the official plot synopsis obtained by Bustle. "Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.”

Netflix on YouTube

Although Holiday In the Wild is a feel-good holiday rom-com on the surface, the true purpose of the film is more significant than what meets the eye. In a new interview, Davis, who also serves as a producer on the film, told Entertainment Weekly that she came up with the idea to bring awareness to elephant conservation efforts. The Sex and the City star has been a huge wildlife activist ever since she saved an orphaned elephant during a trip to Kenya in 2009, much like her character in the film.

Davis wanted to make a holiday rom-com in an effort to reach people who "might not be tuning into documentaries," and therefore might not know that elephants are in need of help. “So the idea was to make a romantic comedy, where you might be attracting a different group of people but yet have the real situation be the backdrop, without it being too scary or too harsh," she explained.

Holiday In the Wild premieres on Netflix on Nov. 1, just in time to kick off Netflix's holiday season lineup this year. Other notable gifts for viewers include the Vanessa Hudgens romance, The Knight Before Christmas, and the long-awaited new addition to the Christmas Prince saga, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.