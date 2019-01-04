Thursday marked the first day of the new legislative session, as well as the nearly two-week mark of a partial government shutdown. An impasse over border wall funding has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed or working without pay, and it looks like it's going to be awhile before things get back to normal. Thursday night, a newly Democratic House passed a government shutdown solution. But without either the Republican Senate or the White House on board, there's little chance it will go much further, let alone be signed by POTUS.

The House's legislation comes in two parts. One is a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security for one month, and the other is a package of bills to reopen the other closed federal agencies — Interior, Justice, State, Agriculture, and others — funding them through the 2019 fiscal year. Neither bill includes funding for the more than $5 billion border wall President Trump has insisted upon.

According to Vox, the reason House Democrats split it up this way is so that Homeland Security — which includes border security — can be dealt with separately from less controversial, but still essential, government organizations. But as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated on Thursday, he won't be advancing either part of the House's solution to the Senate floor.

"I’ve made it clear on several occasions, and let me say it again," McConnell said, according to The New York Times. "The Senate will not take up any proposal that does not have a real chance of passing this chamber and getting a presidential signature. Let’s not waste the time."

Newly elected House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed frustration that the McConnell refused to take up even the second part of the solution, which would reopen most of the government while temporarily tabling the border wall debate. "What we’re asking the Republicans in the Senate to do is to take ‘yes’ for an answer," she said, according to The Washington Post. "We are sending them back exactly, word for word, what they have passed. Why would they not do that?"

