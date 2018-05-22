Some habits die hard — and President Trump is doing everything to keep his alive. Specifically, his Twitter and phone habits, which make up a large part of the way he communicates with the world. However, this has become problematic, because Trump has a phone just for Twitter and one just for calls — but neither of those two phones is secure, Politico reported.

If you become the president of the U.S., a lot of things change for you — and one of them nowadays is the technology that you use. Politico described how Obama, who was never without his Blackberry in hand, had to transition to a super-secure phone that essentially only allowed him to use email and text, his two favorite methods of communicating. He had to turn the phone in once a month for a security check, to make sure that nothing had been hacked. He complained about it publicly — Politico referenced the moment when he told Jimmy Fallon that it was like "one of those play phones" for "your 3-year-old."

According to Politico, however, Trump finds such constraints to be "too inconvenient." This excuse, according to New York magazine, is likely also the reason why Hillary Clinton used a private email server. However, it's not stopping Trump from going ahead with his workarounds.

According to Politico's reporting, Trump insisted on still being able to make calls and use Twitter. The officials who they spoke to said that he has at least two iPhones on hand, one only set up to make calls, and the other only with Twitter and a select few news apps. Neither of those phones, however, have the security features that presidents have used in the past.

The White House denied reports that Trump's phone choices posed a danger, telling ABC News that Trump's phones are secure enough.

“The White House is confident in the security protocols in place for the President’s use of communications devices,” ABC News reported that a White House official said.

When Trump first took office, MIT Technology Review wrote that Trump had been given a new secure phone rather than the Samsung Galaxy that he used previously.

