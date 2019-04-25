After five years, the time has come to say goodbye to Jane The Virgin. Not for the fans, they've still got a few episodes left in the show's fifth and final season, but for the cast. Jane The Virgin wrapped filming on the series on Wednesday, April 24, and the cast's emotional social media posts marking the end of the series will make fans everywhere need a big hug.

The cast of Jane The Virgin said their goodbyes on Wednesday after wrapping their 100th episode. That's a major accomplishment for any series, but this one was bittersweet, as it was also a wrap on the series as a whole. In total, Season 5 will have 19 episodes, according to an interview with executive producer Brad Silberling last year. “It is a wonderful final season of the show,” Silberling told Metro. “It is exactly as it was laid out… [We’ve] always known when it was going to end. It will be 100 episodes when it’s done and 100 is exactly where Jennie [Snyder Urman, executive producer and creator] always hoped it could end the story. So it’s perfect.”

So, who was there when the series wrapped? Judging by all the Instagram stories and posts, most of the main cast took part in the show's final scene. Bridget Regan, who plays Sin Rostro, posted a lot of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on her Instagram stories, including many with some champagne that looked like it was specifically decorated for the 100th episode wrap day.

Jane herself, Gina Rodriguez, posted the shot of her an her celebratory bottle to Instagram, writing, "And that’s a wrap on Jane. 100 episodes. Sending so much love to all the Jane Warriors who made our show thrive for all these years! We love you. (❤️ to @moetusa for this bomb ass bottle)."

Regan also posted a longer story of the last wrap call for the actors. In the video, Urman declared a wrap on Rodriguez, Yael Grobglas (Petra), Andrea Navedo (Xiomara), Justin Baldoni (Rafael), Ivonne Coll (Alba), and Jaime Camil (Rogelio). The tears were flowing, and it's clear that this cast is going to miss the show almost as much as the fans are.

Baldoni also paid tribute to the show on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself hugging a tearful Grobglas, writing, "@yaelgrobglas ...what an honor it’s been to play your TV baby-daddy-ex husband for these five years.... You are an untapped resource of comedy brilliance- there is nothing you can’t do. I love you friend."

Based on the photos, it definitely looks like the last scene filmed was a ceremony of some kind, outside, almost like a wedding. In a tribute post to Camil, Baldoni and his on-screen-almost-father-in-law are wearing suits and looking pretty dapper. Could Jane the Virgin be ending with a couple tying the knot? And, if so, who?

And then in another still from Baldoni's Instagram, his character, Rafael, and sister Luisa Alver (played by Yara Martinez) are also sitting side-by-side, amidst a whole group of dressed up extras. It certainly looks like a wedding, which means that whoever is getting married, it's not Raf.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Rodriguez said that Season 5 of Jane the Virgin was going to be filled with twists and turns, per usual. She also described the season as a "beautiful roller coaster of a ride of emotions and experiences." Looking at these photos from the cast's last day on set is an emotional roller coaster all on it's own, but there's clearly plenty more where that came from.

The cast might be done working on Jane the Virgin, but don't worry, fans still have a lot of story to go.