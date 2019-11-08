With advent calendar season well and truly upon us, it's fair to say there have been more choices than ever this year. All your favourite brands and retailers will have options, containing the best of the best for slimmed down prices. But with so much to choose from, how can you know which beauty advent calendar to go for? Well, recent research has revealed that Jo Malone London's calendar is one of the most popular out there. But what's in the Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2019?

Data provider SEMrush has conducted research to determine which advent calendars are getting the most traction this year, and Jo Malone's performed pretty well, unsurprisingly. In at third, the Jo Malone calendar is getting a monthly average of 4.37K searches.

So why exactly should we be excited about the Jo Malone calendar? Well, for one, it's still in stock, which is a pretty massive feat for this time of year, with many other favourites already sold out. Second, it has an impressive 24 windows with 24 gifts, while many other calendars tend to stick to just 12. And third, I mean, just look at it. Is this the most Instagrammable advent calendar going? I'd say it's highly likely.

And then of course, there's what's inside. Among the 24 treats, there's a Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne, Blackberry & Bay Cologne, Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne Intense, English Pear & Freesia Body Crème in a 15ml tub, Velvet Rose & Oud Shower, Peony & Blush Suede Bath Oil, Sweet Almond & Macaroon Mini Candle, and a Christmassy Myrrh & Tonka Body Creme. Phewwww...

Perhaps the only downside to the calendar is the price. At £320, it certainly is an investment, but when you consider its contents you may find it justifiable.

If their advent calendar is a little out of your price range, there are other options in the Jo Malone London Magic & Mayhem collection. For example, there's the Miniature Candle Collection, which will only set you back £70, and contains minis of the following: Nectarine Blossom & Honey, Peony & Blush Suede, Frosted Cherry & Clove, Green Tomato Leaf and rich Roasted Chestnut.

In short, Jo Malone is the place to go for Christmas gifting this year, as always!