The Jonas Brothers' return has surpassed even their biggest fans' expectations. Their comeback single "Sucker" made them the first band this century to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, according to a press release obtained by Bustle, and they might just make history once again with their latest announcement. The Jonas Brothers' new album Happiness Begins will be released on June 7, as announced by the band on Monday, April 22.

The JoBros gave fans a first look at the album cover on Monday, which shows them lounging by the pool as they take in the scenic mountain view of Los Angeles, also known as literal paradise. The Coachella vibes are strong here. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas all took to Instagram to share their excitement about the new album. "Can’t wait for you guys to hear this album!," Joe exclaimed. But it was Kevin who gave the most heartfelt message.

"After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one." He concluded his message with a reference that only OG fans will pick up on. "I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer." ("A Little Bit Longer," get it?)

More to come...