Spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. You think by now that any humans living in the Jurassic Park franchise would've learned to stay far, far away from any dinosaur-related doings. But after starting a park, losing control, revealing a secret Dino Island B, losing control, heading back to the island and accidentally freeing Pteranodons, deciding all that was cool and opening a new park, and losing control again, they're back at it — and not for the last time, either. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom post-credits sequence perfectly sets up the final film in the franchise, which is most definitely coming sooner than later.

This time around, the movie opens with a very familiar voice of reason explaining exactly why no one should go near Isla Nubar, aka Dino Island: Jeff Goldblum, reprising his role as chaos mathematician Ian Malcom. Malcolm explains to a Senate panel why everyone should take a step way back and let a volcano threatening Isla Nubar take out the remaining dinosaurs and end what John Hammond unnaturally started. Unfortunately for Malcom (and also humanity), the dino's already out of the bag — the movie depicts how a mission to retrieve a DNA specimen from Jurassic World's big bad cloned hypercarnivore Indominus Rex goes (surprise!) terribly wrong, and a giant Mosasaurus is let loose into the world's oceans.

Earlier on in the movie, Malcom warns that this is the world we're now living in, where dinosaurs (Pteranodon are actually pterosaurs, not dinosaurs, but you get the idea) and men live together — and the odds haven't been great for man so far. So the majority of the film is mere formality, as a team saddles up to head back to the island and rescue the dinosaurs before they go extinct a second time.

Which brings us, after a long chain of events, to the movie's post-credits scene. In the film's final moments, we get a swooping, overhead shot of a ritzy city, which on closer inspection is Las Vegas, specifically the famous Bellagio Fountain. Suddenly in the corner of the frame, two Pteranodon land — cut to black. Yup, dinos have invaded cities, and things are gonna be... interesting.

It'll certainly be a must-see follow-up to Fallen Kingdom, which follows the adventures of the dino squad: velociraptor whisperer Owen, former park manager and current Save The Dinosaurs lobbyist Claire, tech nerd and nervous flyer Franklin, paleoveterinarian Zia, and suspicious mercenary Ken. Since the island's about to explode, a good chunk of the movie's action takes place at the gothic castle of Hammond's former partner Benjamin Lockwood, where he lives with his granddaughter Maisie, her caretaker Iris, and estate manager Eli.

Eli's the one who sets up the dino rescue team, but he's not doing it out of a deep concern for animals. Instead of sending the captured dinosaurs to an island sanctuary, he brings them to the castle to auction off to the highest bidder, along with a newly-created hybrid of raptor and Indominus Rex. A normal, sane human would ask, why would you think combining the strongest predator with the most intelligent, vicious predator is a good idea?

Spoiler alert: it's not. Towards the end of the film, the remainder of the rescued dinosaurs not already escaped (oh come on, like you didn't see that coming) remain trapped in their cages, slowly suffocating from a gas leak; another potential mass extinction. But releasing them means unleashing them directly into the general population, a decision that'd have grave repercussions — and yup, it happens. So you can expect that Jurassic World 3 will be all about those dinos on the loose, as shown by the Vegas-set post-credits scene.

In an interview with EW, director Colin Trevorrow, who cowrote and directed Jurassic World, cowrote Fallen Kingdom, and is currently co-writing and soon directing Jurassic World 3, explained his plans for the third movie. "Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was,” said Trevorrow, adding "there’s other characters [besides Pratt and Dallas-Howard] who we’ll meet in Fallen Kingdom you’ll realize are major characters." SlashFilm also got a clarification from the filmmaker specifically about the Fallen Kingdom ending: "It’s not a cliffhanger, but it’s designed for people who want to know what’s going to happen next."

So does that mean we're going to see dinosaurs marching down the Las Vegas Strip? While weaponized dinosaurs were teased in Fallen Kimgdom, Trevorrow said to SlashFilm again that's not the direction the film is going in. "I think the riding of a T-rex by a soldier is a level of fantasy, [while] I love it and I would love to see it, I don’t know if it’s specifically this franchise, but it’s super cool,” explained the filmmaker. Still, that last scene says that people are going to have to deal with dinosaurs in a head-on way come Jurassic World 3.