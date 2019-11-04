'The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show' Features An A-List Line-Up — VIDEO

'Tis the season to giddy up, y'all. Kacey Musgraves is coming out with a Christmas special on Amazon, and the whole thing sounds like it's going to be a glitter-bombed, star-studded spectacular filled with holiday cheer. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will feature performances and appearances by celebs like Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, and Troye Sivan, just to name a few. Think Christmas kitsch to the pop-country max — oh, and it's going to be narrated by the one and only Dan Levy, aka, David Rose from Schitt's Creek.

In a press release from Amazon obtained by Bustle, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show was described as, "a most joyful Christmas gathering with a whimsical set and dazzling wardrobe influenced by the artist’s fresh aesthetic." The special has apparently been in the works for more than a year now, and promises to be, "Equal parts heart-warming and cleverly absurd," as per Amazon.

The idea for the show was actually inspired by Musgraves' 2016 Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas. "My vision was to bring [the album] to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format," the singer revealed in Amazon's press release. "It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real."

Musgraves has long-been loved by fans for her tell-it-like-it-is, good time lyrics and attitude, so it's no surprise that her Christmas special will seemingly have the same vibe. Having Levy at the helm to provide narration should bring plenty of hilarious holiday snark, but he's not the only famous friend Musgraves invited along for the sleigh-ride.

According to Amazon's press release, Camila Cabello will stop by to perform "Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree." Fred Armisen will be on hand for a rendition of "(Not So) Silent Night," Lana Del Rey is set to belt out the classic, "I’ll Be Home For Christmas," and Troye Sivan will join the Yeehaw Queen for the world-debut of a brand new track titled, "Glittery."

Musgraves' good pal Kendall Jenner will also be in attendance for the big event, in order to "spread holiday cheer." While it's unclear what that means, exactly, it'll definitely be a cameo worth catching. The singer is also bringing in the forever-iconic Radio City Rockettes for the show, "who showcase their legendary choreography and kick line alongside Musgraves during her number 'Ribbons and Bows.'"

The teaser video for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show — which comes out on Nov. 29 — leaves plenty to the imagination. One thing's for sure, though: You can bet your biscuits there'll be plenty of rhinestones involved.