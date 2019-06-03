Not only does Princess Kimberly of House Kardashian have a nice ring to it, but it might be a more realistic title for the star than you might think. According to the Daily Mail, the Kardashians are descendants of Scottish royalty, proving that they're more than just the queens of reality television.

How exactly did this royal connection come about? Well, according to the Daily Record, journalist Craig Williams discovered that Kim Kardashian and her famous siblings are related to Scottish outlaw and folk hero Robert Roy MacGregor through their mom, Kris Jenner. Through her distant relation to MacGregor, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fam is related to Prince Gregor, the younger brother of Kenneth MacAlpin, who is regarded as the first king of the Scots. That's a pretty mighty connection there.

Williams told the publication that he was interested in the Kardashians' Scottish background, but that he never expected to find out that the famous reality TV stars were blue-blooded. "I thought the family must be aware of a Scottish background. And sure enough, when I searched the historical records, there it was," he said, "I had no idea they would be linked to such a towering figure from Scottish history though. And as the MacGregors claim direct descent from Scottish kings, maybe Kim could have a claim on the throne.” (Well, that's a claim that Kim would have to take up with Queen Elizabeth, the current monarch of the United Kingdom.)

Surprisingly enough, that's not the only connection that the Kardashians have to the Queen. According to E! News, in March 2015, David Cameron, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, shocked the world when he revealed that he's related to the queens of reality TV. Heat magazine asked the politician whether he was a fan of KUWTK, to which he replied, "No, but I'm related to them." He continued to ask, "Did you know I'm 13th cousins with them?"

I'd wager a guess that there weren't many people who were aware of this random connection. But, according to Geni.com (as obtained via E! News), the Kardashians are indeed related to Cameron via a common ancestor in Sir William Spencer, who was born in 1555. And since the family is distantly related to the Prime Minister, they also share a connection to the Queen, as Cameron and Elizabeth are distant cousins, as well. How wild is that?

Given the Kardashians' penchant for luxury and their eagerness to help out those in need, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to hear that they share a major connection to some royal figures. It especially shouldn't come as a surprise considering that there's already an actual royal in the family in the form of the one and only Lord Scott Disick. Basically, the Kardashian-Jenners were made for the royal life.

It's pretty wild to think that the Kardashians have such a big connection to some major figures in history. But, for anyone who's already a fan of the fam, it won't come as a surprise to hear that the queens of Calabasas are pretty much royalty.