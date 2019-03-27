A new promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 is here, and it's teasing more drama than we could have ever imagined. On Wednesday, March 27, Kim Kardashian West shared the new trailer on Twitter, and based on the clip, it seems that the now-infamous Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal will be featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 in a huge way.

The new promo opens with an emotional shot of Khloé wiping away her tears. "It just sucks that it has to be so public," she explains in an interview clip. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life." While there's no specific mention or sight of Woods, with the exception of one flashback moment of Kris Jenner toasting to her daughter Kylie's longtime friendship with Woods, the public scandal is mentioned numerous times throughout the trailer. "My family was ruined," Khloé screams at one point.

However, although he is not seen on camera, Thompson does get called out by his former girlfriend, who claimed in the trailer that he continually mistreated and disrespected her. "Tristan might love me, whatever that means," she says, before concluding, "He has no respect for me whatsoever."

