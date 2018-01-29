The Kid Singing With Childish Gambino At The Grammys Has Twitter Begging To Know Who He Is

From Kendrick Lamar's powerful opening medley to Lady Gaga's heartfelt performance, the 2018 Grammys were packed with incredible performances. But it's the kid singing with Childish Gambino at the Grammys that captivated Twitter. So who is he? It turns out that the actual child with Childish is 10 year-old JD McCrary, and he's not just some random — and talented — prodigy.

McCrary is the actor set to play young Simba in the live-action Lion King, and who might the older Simba be, you might ask? None other than Donald Glover, A.K.A. Childish Gambino. If you didn't know that you were watching a sneak preview at what the 2019 Lion King will sound like, you're not alone. During Childish Gambino's incredible performance of his song "Terrified," everyone on Twitter was freaking out over how talented the young singer on stage was.

It took a little while for everyone to realize the significance of McCrary's appearance, but now that everyone knows that they just saw young Simba and older Simba together, the already amazing performance has taken on a whole new meaning. It's also sweet that Childish Gambino shared his first Grammys performance with his younger co-star. The two not only have impressive falsetto skills, but they clearly know how to work well together.

Before everyone knew who the younger performer was, Twitter users were joking about him being Childish Gambino's younger brother.

And others simply reveled in the talent.

The smooth vocals provided by Childish Gambino were also noted by Twitter users during the Grammys performance.

Childish Gambino was nominated for five awards in the 2018 Grammys, including Album of the Year for Awaken, My Love! and he won the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance with his song "Redbone." As if that's not enough to convince you that Childish Gambino is having a great year, there's so much more that Donald Glover has in store for the world. Besides the exciting upcoming live-action Lion King, Glover has the second season of his show Atlanta premiering in March.

Gambino obviously isn't the only super-talented Simba in the world, though. His younger counterpart McCrary, has an impressive resume as well. In December 2017, McCrary became a YouTube sensation when he sang at a Clippers NBA game, and at the beginning of 2018 the young star appeared on Ellen, blowing audiences away with his rendition of "Who's Loving You." In his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, McCrary revealed that he started singing when he wore diapers. Considering how great McCrary sounded while singing along with Childish Gambino, that's not such a huge surprise.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

If you wish that Childish Gambino's Grammys performance could have lasted a full two hours, don't worry, because you'll get to see both Glover and McCrary sharing the spotlight again in the Lion King. The live-action Disney movie comes out on July 19, 2019, and it's basically already set to be one of the most exciting movies ever. As you probably already know, Glover's characters love interest, Nala, will be played by Beyoncé, and 12 Years a Slave's Chiwetel Ejiofor will be Scar.

As if that's not enough star power to light up the sky in the shape of Mufasa's head, the entire cast of the live-action Lion King includes other big names like Seth Rogen and John Oliver. While Oliver and Rogen may not have the vocal talents of Glover, McCrary, or Beyoncé, they have plenty of other talents that will help make the new Lion King a spectacular movie. Just remember, "hakuna matata," which of course means "no worries." After seeing Childish Gambino's 2018 Grammys performance, you definitely don't have to worry about how Simba will be portrayed in 2019.