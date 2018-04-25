Kim Possible might have an iPhone instead of a pager, but come 2019, you can call her, beep her, or watch her in a live-action movie. On Wednesday, Disney Channel announced the Kim Possible movie's new cast. Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone are set to play Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable in the Disney Channel Original Movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be called What's the Sitch?, a nod to the main character's famous catchphrase. The movie is based on the animated show, which ran from 2002 until 2007, and followed Kim, her sidekick Ron, and his naked mole rat Rufus, as they fought crime and tried to take down villains like Dr. Drakken and Shego.

For Stanley, 16, who has guest-starred on the Nickelodeon show, Game Shakers, the movie marked her first audition. Giambrone, 18, plays Adam on the ABC comedy, The Goldbergs, which is entering its sixth season. Praising Stanley, Judy Taylor, senior vice president of casting and talent relations at Disney Channel, said in a statement to Variety, "Sadie delivers Kim's confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she's an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit."

"Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We're excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life," she said of Giambrone.

In a video announcing the casting news on Twitter, the show's original stars, Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle, jokingly audition for the roles. Dressed in the characters' trademark cargo pants and wearing wigs, Carlson, 34, and Friedle, 41, swear that they're both teenagers.

Carlson asks a woman to hold her baby, whom she's brought with her, to the audition, and they begin reading sides. The casting agents stop them, stating that they're a little old for the roles. Friedle objects, just before Kim's trademark ringtone sounds, notifying him to take his cholesterol medication.

The casting directors then ask for their help in finding new actors for the roles and "pass the baton." Carlson and Friedle take a look at Stanley and Giambrone's headshots and immediately give their blessing, noting their resemblance to the characters.

The creators of the original show (which earned an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2003) Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley wrote the script for the live-action remake, along with screenwriter Josh Cagan, known for his work on The DUFF. According to Deadline, Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky, who were finalists on the Fox competition show for directors, On the Lot, are set to co-direct as well as co-produce.

The show also spawned two animated full-length films, Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time in 2003, and 2005's Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama. However, What's the Sitch? marks the first time fans will see Kim and Ron come to life.

Some fans online were nervous about the news, as they loved the show so much. One wrote, "Disney, you need to stop, you're gonna ruin Kim Possible for me." However, others were excited, and wrote congratulatory notes to the actors. One user tweeted a link to the casting announcement and said, Why is this the greatest thing ever and WHY am I so excited for the Kim Possible movie?" while another wrote,

"so , apparently the actress who got the role of #KimPossible in the new remake, said that her audition for the live remake of kim possible was her first audition in LA , ever. wow that's legendary. congrats girl!! <3"

While few details are known about the plot of the movie, according to Entertainment Weekly, filming is due to start this summer and it will premiere on Disney Channel in 2019. But even without a ton of information, it's enough for fans of the original to get excited about.