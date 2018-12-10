Kim Kardashian’s unexpected journey into the realm of criminal justice has caught headlines all year, and in the KUWTK Season 15 finale, Alice Johnson and Kim Kardashian share a heartwarming moment following Johnson's release from prison. As reported by CNN, Johnson is a grandmother who spent more than 20 years behind bars for a non-violent, first-time drug offense. After reading about her story online, Kim quickly became passionate about the case.

"I started with retweeting the story, and I just kept watching it over," Kim says, adding that she doesn't think anybody should be sentenced to life for a first-time, non-violent crime. "We all make mistakes. We all f*ck up," she tells Kourtney. President Donald Trump is the only one who can grant clemency to Johnson as her case resides in federal court, and Kim joins Johnson's team of lawyers who have been working with her for years to solidify her release.

Kim contacts Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and sets up a meeting with the president, hoping she'll be able to convince him that Johnson should no longer be behind bars. "How could you not feel for her, and have sympathy for her, and see her pure soul?" she tells the camera.

Cameras don't follow Kim into the meeting, but when she comes back into frame following her exit from the White House, she seems hopeful.

"It was good. I think it's going to happen," she says. But she's hesitant to get her hopes up, because Trump, as we all know, can be unpredictable. "I do'’t know. … I just hope, like Jared said. 'I can only give a 99 percent, we're as close as 99 percent,' is what Jared said," Kim explained. "He was like, 'I can never give 100 percent, because you never know what he might do.'"

Later, Kim gets the news that Johnson will be released. She's brought into a conference call with the team of lawyers, and they also patch Johnson herself into the phone call. Kim thinks Johnson is aware that she's been granted clemency, but as it turns out, Kim is the one who actually delivers the news to her for the first time. It's a heartwarming moment as you hear Johnson's sobs on the other end of the line, and everyone is emotional. Fans on social media weren't immune to the moving scene, either.

And the tears don't stop there. A few days later, Kim heads to Tennessee to meet Johnson and her family face-to-face. "We have to meet, we have to connect, we have to give each other a big hug," Kim says. "Just that video [of her being released] was such a satisfying moment. To know that she's been behind bars for 22 years and she's now home, it's really amazing."

Kim arrives at Johnson's home, and they immediately embrace. "You never gave up, and you did it," Johnson tells her, going on to speak about her experience since getting out of prison. "People recognize me now, and they're in tears hugging me. I don't know these people, but they're happy for me. It's just love."

Kim meets Johnson's huge family, and it's one more reason she says she feels close to the ordeal — Johnson's sprawling support system reminds Kim of her own. "Just seeing Alice and her family, it's like me and my big family," Kim says. "If I couldn't be with them … that would break my soul."

Kim vows to do more to help people in similar positions as Johnson's — seeing the results of their efforts has made her even more determined to continue offering her assistance. "There's so much that has to be done, and I know Alice's case is the one that spoke to me," she says. "But now that that's in me, I can't stop at Alice. There has to be so much I can do."

The season is over, but perhaps in Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim will take her advocacy to another new level.