Just moments before the Royal Wedding, the palace announced that Prince Harry's new title will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. But who was the last Duke of Sussex? The title has been used before, but not in quite a while.

The last Duke of Sussex was Prince Augustus Frederick, born in 1773. According to the National Portrait Gallery, he was a bit of a rebel himself — the prince married in secret to Lady Augusta Murray but the marriage was declared "void" despite his attempts to have it legalized. According to Harper's Bazaar, since his marriage was not bound legally, the couple's children did not inherit his title. So, when he died, the title died with him. Also according to Harper's Bazaar, the Prince remarried after he and his wife separated (and she later died) and even his new marriage was not legalized. So the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's new title, also phased out.

There's also an American connection, in a manner of speaking, to this new title and its royal history. Prince Augustus Frederick was the son of King George III. Yes, Hamilton fans, it's that King George.

The original Duke of Sussex was not just a rebel because of his romantic partners. According to the Royal Collection, he was estranged from his father and the whole court because of his political views. He supported the abolition of the slave trade, parliamentary reform, religious freedom and rights specifically for Catholic and Jewish citizens as well as dissenters in general, the abolition of the mercantilist Corn Laws, and was an avid and official supporter of the Arts.

So it's a fitting title for Harry and Meghan — though their liberal and rebellious ways are a bit less scandalous in the 21st century.

