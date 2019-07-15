Your love of Love Island doesn't have to come to stop when an episode ends. Love Island is a lot of television to keep track of, premiering five different episodes every week, but the Love Island cast Instagrams allow fans to keep tabs on their favorite Islanders between episodes. Of course, the Islanders themselves are a tad busy loving it up in Fiji to maintain their social media presences, leaving the responsibility primarily to friends and family to take over their accounts.

While the Islanders won't be personally posting to Instagram while they're on the show, it's still possible to keep up with their progress on the show through their feeds.

While the cast's individual social media accounts don't play a huge role in the show overall, they have the power to influence one of the show's most powerful voices — the audience. Since the audience can vote for who they want to see stay and who they want to leave, an active and entertaining social media presence can make or break a contestant's journey on Love Island . The Love Island cast instagrams don't provide much personal insight into what being on Love Island is like, since their friends and fam aren't in the villa with them, but they're still fun to scroll through.

Here are some places to start.

Alana Morrison Alana has amassed an impressive collection of looks and styles over the years, as evidenced by her Instagram. When she's not modelling, she's tearing up stages as a rising musician.

Cashell Barnett The formerly man-bunned model can snowboard, play the drums, and loves dogs — but can he find love?

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg Pools, oceans, lakes, you name it — If there's a body of water around, chances are that Caro has snapped a pic in front of it, judging from the array of beach pics present on her Instagram profile.

Zac Mirabelli There isn't much to Zac's Instagram presence right now, mostly some modeling pictures along with him getting very friendly with a slice of cake, but that could change after Love Island.

Kyra Green Kyra's Instagram shows her rising career as a model, including photoshoots and videos from her professional life with a few choice candid shots thrown in as well.

Elizabeth Weber Like much of the Love Island cast, Weber is an aspiring model.

Alexandra Stewart Alexandra's Instagram shows someone who likes to chill with a glass of wine, wind down with a beer, and rep the Rams every chance she gets.

Mallory Santic Mallory loves a good party, as evidenced by her Instagram which shows her living it up at various social occasions. If someone on Love Island is looking to be paired with a homebody, they should look elsewhere.

Yamen Sanders Yamen uses his Instagram to show off his modeling skills and showcase his clothing brand, Kill The Doubt.

Michael Yi Michael Yi, we hardly knew ye. Love Island's first eliminated contestant will be returning home, where he seemingly never wears a shirt, to his dogs Kate and Sawyer. Unless he decides he has to go back to the Island, Instagram will have to suffice as LI fans' primary source of Michael in the future.

Cormac Murphy Most of the Love Island contestants are American models, but Cormac is different. He's an Irish model, and he's quite proud of his heritage.