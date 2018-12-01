The Love Language Your Partner Is Likely To Have, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

You and your partner may be head over heels in love with each other. But if you're unaware of how your partner likes to give or receive love, it can potentially lead to misunderstandings or even hurt feelings. Fortunately, astrology can clue you into which love language your partner is likely to have. All you need to know is their zodiac sign.

There's no "right" way to experience love. In fact, everyone experiences love and affection differently. According to Dr. Gary Chapman's The 5 Love Languages, there are five basic ways people feel and show love. These are words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch.

"Whether a casual relationship or a long-term one, understanding where someone is coming from in regards to giving and receiving love can make finding a meaningful connection so much easier," astrologers Katie Huang and Paula Pavlova, Founders of Moonbox, tell Bustle. "This allows us to not take things too personally and understand that we all handle the themes surrounding love in our own way."

For instance, if receiving gifts makes you feel loved and cared for, it's easy to assume that your partner feels the same way. But if they place more value on spending quality time together, your thoughtful gift may be lost on them.

That's why being observant or even having an open discussion about your love language is important. So if you want to know what will make your partner feel the most loved, here is the love language they're most likely to have, based on their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Words Of Affirmation Tina Gong/Bustle In general, Aries tend to be confident in nature. They're competitive and strive to be the best in everything they do. As astrologer Katherine Metcalf, tells Bustle, "Aries is a fiery warrior and loves to be verbally reminded about how amazing they are." They love being number one, and hearing you validate that for them will make them feel good.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Physical Touch Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is ruled by sensual Venus, the planet of beauty and love, Metcalf says. Because of that, it's no surprise that Taurus is all about the physical touch. If you take them in your arms and hold them close, your Taurus will totally melt.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Words Of Affirmation Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which is the planet of communication. So use your words. "Feel free to whisper sweet nothings in their ear," Metcalf says. If you can be a little creative with your compliments, even better.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Quality Time Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is known for being kind, gentle, and nurturing. They're also known for being total homebodies. Because of that, Metcalf says spending quality time with their loved one at home will make them feel safe and loved.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Receiving Gifts Or Words Of Affirmation Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are known for loving the spotlight. They're fabulous, they know it, and they need a partner who can verbalize it to them. So it's no surprise that words of affirmation is one of their love languages. "Leo the lion can actually fluctuate between needing to be told how beautiful they are and being spoiled by lavish gifts," Metcalf says. Either one can be a good idea.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Acts Of Service Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is an Earth sign who is practical and service-oriented by nature. According to Metcalf, they like to help you and will appreciate it when you take care of them as well. If you can help them with small everyday tasks, they'll know how much you care.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Receiving Gifts Tina Gong/Bustle Like Taurus, Libra is also ruled by sensual Venus so physical touch is one of their love languages. But according to Metcalf, they also love "bright shiny things, so go ahead and buy them baubles."

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Physical Touch Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio is known for their intense nature. They're also known for their sexual appetite, so physical touch is the key with them. "Get out the massage oil and have fun," Metcalf says.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Quality Time Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is freedom-loving and adventurous. They're always on the go and love having their space to do their own thing. But Metcalf says they also love having a partner who's willing to spend time with them on a "spontaneous adventure gallivanting around the globe." In other words, if you can keep up with them, they'll truly appreciate it.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Receiving Gifts Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns tend to be successful and powerful. They're also ruled by Saturn, which is the keeper of time. "Spoil them with the best quality watch and you'll make them happy," Metcalf says. Any kind of practical gift is sure to win their affection.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Acts Of Service Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarians are humanitarians by nature, so they love having a partner who thinks of others before themselves. But to win their heart, it's important to not only be of service to them but to society as well. "If you volunteer together, you will bind their heart strings," Metcalf says.