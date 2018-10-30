While there are a ton of amazing higher-end Christmas beauty collections, Lush always knocks it out of the park with its budget-friendly, fun yearly offerings. When contacting the rep for Lush for this piece, I was sent a mind-blowing SIXTY SEVEN images of everything in the collection. Suffice to say, it's hard to choose from the bunch, but what is in the Lush Christmas 2018 collection?

This year focuses on the handmade element of Lush Cosmetics. "Every day, millions of Lush products are pressed, shaped and perfected by the skilled hands of our compounders and sent freshly to customers all over the world," the press release reads. "Handmade isn't a novelty confined to the past; it's at the heart of what we do."

The handmade nature of Lush ensures every product is just that tiny bit different and unique in its own way. While the concept is smart, the collection is as exciting as ever. With packaging-free naked shower gels, shimmering soaps and more festive bath bombs than you can throw a bauble at, I guarantee you'll be running to your nearest store after checking it all out.

Want it all? Here to help is my edit of the top ten products from the 2018 Christmas collection.

Lush Sleepy Shower Gel £11.95 Lush If you're a fan of the Lush Sleepy Body Cream (it's my favourite post-evening shower poison), you'll be delighted to hear the Christmas collection includes a shower gel to join the family. It's Limited Edition though, so stock up and stock up good.

Lush Strawberry Santa Soap £6.25 I can't be the only one dying over the cuteness overload from this product; it's just too bloody adorable. Smelling like strawberries with an ultra nourishing formula, I'm buying 10.

Lush The World's Smallest Disco Bath Bomb £5.25 Lush From the super cute name to the colour the bath goes when you chuck this in (black with pops of bright colour), this just went straight to the top of my list.

Lush Cinders Naked Shower Gel £8.95 Lush A genius way to save packaging, Lush's Naked Shower Gels can be used direct onto skin when wet. I love the super zesty Cinders scent, with cinnamon and orange.

Lush Baked Alaska Soap £4.95 Lush This fun, bright soap will be the boldest addition to your festive bathroom and will give you serious Northern Lights vibes.

Shop the entire Lush Christmas Collection on the brand's website or in store.