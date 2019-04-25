You can now bring Disney to your makeup routine with the new MAC x Aladdin makeup collection. In honor of the live-action film that's coming to theaters on May 24, MAC has partnered with Disney to bring you makeup that Jasmine herself would want to play with.

The collection consists of a nine-pan eye shadow palette, four lipsticks, three lip glosses, eyeliner, pigments, a highlighter, and a bronzer. As you can expect, each of the items are magical and will have you channeling your inner royal. "This exhilarating, new collaboration highlights the strength, beauty and confidence of Jasmine — and her sense of self-discovery and wonder as she abandons her comfort zone to discover a whole new world," the press release reads.

The makeup collection is full of aquas and golds, silvers and fuchsias, bringing something new to your makeup box. “With flashes of frosts, pearls and metallics, simply complement these iridescent wonders against a flawless matte base like MAC Studio Fix Fluid to really make these shimmers sing," MAC Senior Artist, Dominic Skinner, shares in the press release. "From fresh nudes and expensive golds to luxurious reds, there is something for everyone to be carried away with.”

The packaging of the collection is just as fun, where the tubes and palettes are wrapped in a vibrant, Aladdin-inspired motif. To prepare you for what's about to drop, you can check out the whole MAC x Aladdin collection below.

Friend Like Me Lipstick $20 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

Named after the "Friend Like Me" song that Genie sings, this lipstick is a cool, neutral beige.

Princess Incognito Lipstick $20 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

Inspired by Jasmine's midnight sneak-outs, the Princess Incognito lipstick is a matte pinky rose.

Rajah Lipstick $20 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

Jasmine's pet tiger Rajah gets some love by getting a lipstick named after him. Rajah is a muted red berry color.

Whole New World Lipstick $20 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

Capture the moment of Jasmine busting out of the palace and riding on an enchanted carpet with the help of the Whole New World lipstick. It's a bright blue pink color that comes in a velvet matte finish.

Diamond In The Rough Lipglass $19 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

Named after the enchanted den that Aladdin first found Genie, Diamond in the Rough Lipglass is a gold gloss with a gold and pink pearl.

Jewels On Jewels Lipglass $19 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

You can look like a treasure trove yourself with the help of this warm pink with gold shimmer gloss.

Magic Carpet Ride Lipglass $19 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

The Magic Carpet Ride lip gloss is a light pink hue with a pink pearl.

#1 Wish Crystal Glaze $24 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

Capture that moment when Genie was released from his spell with this clear glaze with a multi-color pearl.

Always One Jump Ahead Powder Blush $35 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

Named after the song where Aladdin sings about his street rat life, this highlighter is a gold shade with gold shimmer.

Your Wish Is My Command Powder Blush $35 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

This bronzer has a deep golden brown color that is matte.

Princess Jasmine Eyeshadow Palette $35 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

This palette has nine magical colors that will be fun to play with. From a shimmering gold to a metallic plum, you can do a subtle daytime look or go full-on glam.

Rose Pigment $24 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

This pigment is a rose color with copper sparkle.

Graphblack Technakohl Liner $20 MAC Buy At Mac Starting 5/18

This black liner will help you smoke out your eyes or create bold cat eyes.

The MAC x Aladdin collection will be available May 16, so mark your calendars. You can go see the movie while glammed out with a Jasmine-approved makeup line.