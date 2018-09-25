It's been three years since Netflix premiered its true-crime mega hit series Making a Murderer, and fans have been anxious for a follow up to come out since then. The long wait for Season 2 works well for the series, though, considering that the show is kind of all about the long anticipation for a verdict. A final consensus might not actually come with the next season, but the Making a Murderer Part 2 premiere date was just announced, so at least fans won't have to wait much longer to find out when they'll get to follow up with Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.

Netflix announced on Tuesday, Sept. 25, that Making a Murderer Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 19., and Part 2 will include 10 episodes just as 2015's first installment did. While both seasons have the same number of episodes, and they follow the same cases, Part 2 will offer a lot of new insights into the murder cases which found both Avery and Dassey convicted in 2007. Since the first series aired, a lot has happened, especially with Dassey's sentencing, and Making a Murderer will give audiences an in-depth look at Avery's nephew's (Dassey's) legal battles that took place since Part 1.

More to come...