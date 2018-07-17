Even though a lot of exciting movies have come out this summer, there's still one left that has people getting ready to throw their "money money money" at, and that's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Even though the film comes out on July 20, that doesn't mean you can't already start singing the songs from it, because the tracklist from the movie is already available. The Mamma Mia! 2 soundtrack itself comes out on July 13, but you can listen to the ABBA versions — aka the originals — of the songs from the movie until the official line-up is available to stream.

If you're already itching to put on your dancing (queen) shoes, you can pre-order the Mamma Mia! 2 soundtrack on Amazon or iTunes now, or you can check out a Spotify playlist that includes the songs both from the first Mamma Mia! and the upcoming sequel. One of the main concern fans of the 2008 film had after learning about the new movie was which ABBA songs would be featured, but considering that the Swedish pop group recorded over 120 songs throughout their career, there's no question that there are plenty of tracks to choose from.

Of course, not every ABBA song is created equal, and the 2008 Mamma Mia! featured some of the 1970s-era band's greatest hits, like the titular "Mamma Mia!," "Dancing Queen," and "Super Trouper." Don't worry though, Mamma Mia! 2's soundtrack has a few crossover songs from the first movie's, including the three previously listed songs, plus "I Have A Dream," and "Fernando."

The new, or, re-purposed ABBA songs in Mamma Mia! 2 have a lot of great ABBA favorites also. The full list of songs is as follows.

"When I Kissed the Teacher" from Arrival (1976)

"I Wonder (Departure)" from ABBA: The Album (1977)

"One of Us" The Visitors (1981)

"Waterloo" from Waterloo (1974)

"Why Did It Have to Be Me?" from Arrival (1976

"Kisses of Fire" from Voulez-Vous (1979)

"Andante, Andante" from Super Trouper (1980)

"The Name of the Game" from ABBA (1977)

"Knowing Me, Knowing You" from Arrival (1976)

"Angeleyes" from Voulez-Vous (1979)

"I’ve Been Waiting For You" from ABBA (1975)

"My Love, My Life" from Arrival (1976)

"The Day Before You Came" from The Singles: The First Ten Years (1982)

While the soundtrack itself is enough to get on a bar top and dance in celebration like you're Meryl Streep in the first Mamma Mia!, the sequel has a lot of other elements that make it sound pretty exciting — namely, Cher. As you probably know already, Cher will play Ruby Sheridan, Donna’s (Meryl Streep's) mother and Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother. With a legendary singer like Cher on board, the soundtrack to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will probably sound even more epic than the first one.

According to Amazon, though, Cher doesn't sing any of the songs on the soon-to-be-released soundtrack alone. Instead, the "Believe" singer duets the song "Fernando" with actor Andy Garcia. But Cher's voice is totally more distinct, of course, so don't worry. That song has been released on Spotify as a single, too, so you can start jamming to it now. Another song from Mamma Mia! 2's soundtrack that has come out as a single is the new version of "Waterloo," which Lily James sings with the cast. James plays the younger version of Donna in Mamma Mia! 2, which will flashback and forward between Sophie's life on the Greek island and Donna's past as a young woman in the same place.

Yet the question on every fan's mind going into the movie is why Meryl Streep is almost totally absent from all of the trailers. Fans have speculated that this means Streep's Donna has passed away, and unfortunately, the soundtrack for the movie doesn't provide much hope. That's because Streep is only listed as a singer on three of the songs on the entire 18-track album.

The upside to this possible heartbreak? At least the soundtrack is so good that you'll probably forget about Streep's character's potential fate.